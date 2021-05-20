Three teams in the Lagniappe coverage claimed Alabama High School Athletic Association state championships on Wednesday. Satsuma won the Class 5A state softball title at Choccolocco Park in Oxford while Faith Academy collected the Class 6A baseball crown and Bayshore Christian won the Class 1A baseball championship at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

Perhaps the most dramatic victory of the day came in Game 3 of the best-of-three Class 6A baseball series between Faith Academy and Hartselle. The teams were tied 7-7 with one out and a runner on third base for Hartselle in the bottom of the seventh inning. A Hartselle batter hit a fly out to center field and the runner at third tagged up and raced home, apparently scoring the winning run that would have given Hartselle the state title. Instead, it was ruled the runner left the base too soon when tagging up on third and when Faith Academy challenged the play he was called out, sending the game into extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, Faith scored seven runs and held Hartselle scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to collect a 14-7 victory victory and the 6A championship. The Rams had defeated Hartselle 10-1 on Tuesday at Paterson Field, but Hartselle bounced back with an 8-3 win in Game 2 on Wednesday to tie the series.

Bayshore lost its opening game Tuesday to Donoho of Anniston 6-3, but the second day was all Bayshore as it reeled off wins of 11-0 and 18-0 to win the 1A title in the schools first year of baseball playoffs eligibility. The Bayshore batters collected big hit after big hit throughout the two games at Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday in claiming the championship.

In Oxford, Satsuma ended its opening day of play Tuesday with an 8-0 win over Faith Academy in the winners bracket finale of the Class 5A state tournament. The Gators then awaited the completion of elimination bracket play, which sent Ardmore up against them in the championship finals. Ardmore, which had lost to Faith early in the winners bracket portion of the tournament but defeated the Rams in the elimination bracket, won the first game against Satsuma 5-3. That sent the tournament into a one-game, winner-take-all finale, which Satsuma won 6-1 to take the 5A crown.

Two other area baseball teams — Mobile Christian and Bayside Academy — are still alive in their respective state championship tournaments, with six area softball teams — Orange Beach (2A), Mobile Christian (3A), Spanish Fort and Saraland (6A) and Baker and Fairhope (7A) — still on their quests for a state championship.