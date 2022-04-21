The final Alabama Sports Writers Association high school softball poll was released Thursday, with three teams from the Lagniappe coverage area holding down No. 1 rankings. Fairhope, with its 32-2-1 record heading into the upcoming playoffs, is ranked No. 1 in Class 7A. Mobile Christian, 38-4, is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A. Orange Beach, with its 17-8 record, moved into the top spot in Class 2A this week.

A few other teams from the local area hold Top 10 rankings in their respective classifications or received votes for Top 10 consideration this week. In Class 7A, Daphne is No. 9 and Alma Bryant received votes. Baldwin County received votes in the Class 6A poll and Satsuma is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A. No local teams are ranked in Class 4A and Mobile Christian and Orange Beach are the only local teams ranked in their respective classes.

The remaining No. 1-ranked teams this week include Hartselle (6A), Alexandria (5A), Curry (4A), Holy Spirit (1A) and Abbeville Christian (AISA).