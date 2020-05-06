WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO BELOW

According the Bay Minette Police Department, three people are in custody after a routine residential alarm call yesterday led to separate animal cruelty, drug possession and child endangerment charges at two locations.

Reportedly, officers responded to 419 Jacobee Court in Bay Minette for a residential alarm call. During the investigation of the alarm, officers discovered a bulldog tethered to a tree in the backyard of the residence with approximately three feet of rope that had become embedded in the dog’s neck.

The dog was immediately removed from the tree and taken to a local veterinarian’s office. The dog is currently undergoing treatment and evaluation to determine adopt-ability.

Officers arrested the homeowner Ella Dee Adams for animal cruelty. Adams was taken to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction where she later posted a bond and released from jail.

The animal cruelty investigation lead officers to obtaining a residential narcotics search warrant for the address of 418 S. Hoyle St. There, officers located marijuana, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia items to indicate drug distribution activities was occurring at the residence.

Officers arrested Wanda Defaye Adams for unlawful possession of marijuana 1st, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Through the investigation it was determined that two small children resided at the residence where the narcotics were found. The Alabama Department of Human Resources assisted with the investigation and safe placement of the children. Adams was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center and has since posted bond and released.

Dameryan Darnell Adams was also arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana 1st and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Adams was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center and has since posted bond and released.

Two dogs were also voluntarily surrendered by the homeowner Wanda Adams at this residence that did not have proper shelter, food and water. One of these dogs has since been euthanized due to its aggressive nature.

In a Facebook post, the Bay Minette Police Department said it “will aggressively pursue anyone who treats animals in this way. This behavior and abuse is intolerable and unacceptable.”

The public is encouraged to forward any information regarding criminal activity in Bay Minette by calling 251-580-2559 or email to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us