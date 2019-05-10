The Baldwin County Major Crimes unit has announced the arrest of two brothers in a homicide investigation originating April 29, when a body was discovered near the Major’s Creek Bridge in Stockton.

Deputies and investigators responded to the scene and discovered the victim, 30-year-old Skyler Williams of Mobile, appeared to be shot in an apparent homicide.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, investigators believe Williams was shot at a house in the Daphne-Spanish Fort area “sometime during the daylight hours” April 29 later transported to the location he was found. A person riding a four-wheeler found the body and notified authorities.

A female witness who was with Williams at the time he was shot later came forward, telling investigators she was also targeted but able to run away.

On April 30, deputies arrested 31-year-old Kendrick Kentrell Patrick of Spanish Fort (above, left) on a murder charge. He has since been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and is being held at the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a $200,000 bond.

According to a news release today, Eddie Lee Padgett, 62, (above, right) was located by the U.S. Marshals Service on May 9, at a residence in Daphne. Padgett was transported to the Investigations Command of the Sheriff’s Office and interviewed, admitting to his role in the homicide.

He was taken into custody on a federal drug conspiracy indictment and was expected to be charged in state court Friday on charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, abuse of corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

His brother Karl Padgett, 51, (above, center) who was already in custody on a federal drug conspiracy indictment, has also been charged with abuse of corpse. As of Friday, Karl Padgett was in custody in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center, where bonds had not been set for either defendant.

Shortly after the investigation was announced, a spokesman said the shooting was “probably drug related … it doesn’t look like a domestic issue or anything and we obviously don’t think it was random either.”