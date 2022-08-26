Stop me if you’ve heard this before: three lawyers walk into a meeting room to help settle disputes among five members of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board.

While the above could certainly be a setup to a classic joke, the issues discussed at Wednesday’s special called meeting of the embattled board is no laughing matter.

The board has hired attorney Jay Ross, of Adams & Reese, as its primary attorney. Ross attends board meetings as well as writes and reviews contracts for the members as part of his duties.

On occasion, Suntrese Williams-Maynard, an attorney and colleague of Ross at Adams & Reese will come to the meetings if the primary lawyer can’t stay. At Wednesday’s meeting, both Ross and Williams-Maynard were present the entire meeting. The hourly rate for both attorneys, Ross confirmed, is $270. Although, he said the billing can vary if both are present.

Ross said it’s unusual for both Adams & Reese attorneys to be present at the meeting, but he added he does “like to have one lawyer there.”

Attorney Harry Satterwhite was also present at the meeting on Wednesday. While Ross and Williams-Maynard were there representing all five members of the board, Satterwhite is the representation for just two board members, John Johnson and Cherry Doyle, who hired him to represent their interests because they feel they are being treated unfairly by the board as a whole.

At the meeting, the board allowed Satterwhite to speak at a time when members usually comment on the meeting agenda. Ross called that “unusual.”

“Letting (Satterwhite) speak was unusual in parliamentary proceedings,” Ross said. “The board can do what it, generally, wants to do when it comes to rules. They allowed him to speak.”

Satterwhite criticized the board, on behalf of two of its members, over a contract it was considering, as well as a practice of calling special meetings at early times, he claimed, shut his clients out of important discussions. During the meeting and in a followup interview with Lagniappe, Satterwhite said Johnson and Doyle would file suit if the board called a special meeting at a time the two of them couldn’t attend.

“These special meetings are called when my clients can’t be here,” he said during the meeting. “They both work day jobs.”

Satterwhite told Lagniappe he was not paid from water board funds, but was paid individually by Johnson and Doyle. Ross confirmed the board did not pay Satterwhite for his time.

Ross said it’s up to the majority of the board to decide when a meeting is called. As for Wednesday’s meeting, Ross said the meeting was properly noticed via the Alabama Open Records Act.