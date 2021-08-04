South Alabama’s football program has received three verbal commitments for Class of 2022 football prospects in recent days. As teams prepare for the start of fall practice, recruiting continues for seasons that follow.

Last weekend, the Jaguars received a verbal commitment from Elba High School linebacker Chrystyile Caldwell. He also plays tight end and fullback, but will likely play linebacker at the college level. Caldwell announced his commitment on Twitter and also shared the news with the Dothan Eagle newspaper.

“What I was looking for when I was committing was a coaching staff that I could trust, a coaching staff that had seen a vision in me,” Caldwell told the Dothan Eagle. “When I was visiting (the campus), another thing I was looking for was a home-type feeling. I live in Elba and I am always looking for a home-type feeling. All the (South Alabama) players were like family. That is what made me lean toward South. I feel like I can trust them, they have a vision and they like family.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Caldwell has collected 123 tackles over the previous two seasons that included 28 tackles for a loss and six sacks. He also has four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as well as an interception.

Also offering the Jags’ coaching staff, led by new head coach Kane Wommack, verbal commitments last week were wide receiver Chris “C.J.” Davis of Live Oak High School in Watson, La., and cornerback Ricky Fletcher of Holmes County High School in Lexington, Miss.

Davis made his commitment via his Twitter account and in a story in the Livingston Parish News newspaper. The 6-2, 175-pounder also plays defensive back but projects as a wide receiver in college. He has been timed with 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash.

“I’m feeling great,” Davis told the Livingston Parish News of his commitment. “They offered everything I wanted. When I went there on my official visit, (it was) just the whole family aspect. The head coach, Kane Wommack, he’s a family-oriented guy. They made me feel at home. I’ve been (to a lot) of universities. The whole summer, I’ve been everywhere, and nobody made me feel at home like South Alabama. They really made me feel … like that’s where I wanted to be.”

Fletcher, a 6-3, 180-pound cornerback, was the first of the trio of players to commit to South Alabama and thus became the Jags’ first verbal commitment for the Class of 2022. He committed to the Jags in late June, also via Twitter.

Last season was his first as a member of Holmes County’s football program, though he has played basketball since arriving at high school. He was also clocked at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash recently. Last season, he made 16 tackles and had three pass breakups while also returning a kickoff for a touchdown and catching a pass for a touchdown.

South Alabama opens its 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Southern Miss in a 7 p.m. game.