At least three individuals were killed in shootouts in Mobile Friday afternoon, in an alarming sequence of events which took place in broad daylight and on heavily trafficked roads.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed the three deaths during a news conference outside a sizable crime scene on Government Street.

In what he characterized as separate incidents, Prine said two are reported dead in a suspected drive-by shooting at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road, while one individual was killed during an officer-involved shooting outside of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind shortly afterward. Prine added both incidents remain under investigation.

According to multiple eyewitness reports, shooting broke out on Azalea Road near Cottage Hill in the south-bound lane at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Toni Reid told Lagniappe he was at the intersection when a gold Camry pulled up beside a white sedan behind him and numerous gunshots began ringing out. Reid said he fled through the intersection immediately.

“You couldn’t count them,” Reid said, “It was like they had a machine gun.”

Jovanah Micklas told Lagniappe there were four Black males inside the Camry who opened fire.

“What I was told was one of them tried to get out of the car but it was too late,” Micklas said. “I pretty much watched everything happen.”

Micklas said the Camry continued on Cottage Hill headed east behind Bel Air Mall.

Fonde Elementary School is located on the block where the incident occurred. Students were not in school today due to scheduled professional development day.

At the Government Street shooting, Prine confirmed an individual was killed by a gunshot wound to the head outside of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind across from Chatham Street. An autopsy will attempt to determine if the wound was self inflicted. Traffic was blocked between Broad and Ann Street for several hours and dozens of cruisers were on the scene.

Resident Jacob Green lives just down the road from the school. He showed video footage to a Lagniappe reporter which showed a man being removed from a gold sedan in a body bag.

Prine told reporters at the crime scene that officers responded to a report of a reckless driver near St. Joseph Street at approximately 2 p.m. Officers initiated a chase at that time and the motorist fled toward Dauphin Island Parkway (DIP). The subject got out of his vehicle at DIP and Government Street and began shooting at police, who returned fire. The suspect reportedly returned to his vehicle and drove eastbound down Government Street, where he again opened fire at officers.

The driver wrecked outside the school, where upon approach, officers discovered the individual deceased by a gunshot wound. Prine said one officer suffered a minor injury. Two individuals near DIP and Government Street were injured by glass shards.

None of the individuals killed have been identified.

This marks the second deadly MPD pursuit in a week. On Tuesday, a 23-year-old was killed attempting to flee police. Investigators believe he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree near Springhill Avenue and Ann Street. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Prine had a message for those who believe they can flee the police.

“Stop the vehicle,” Prine said. “Our officers are working for the community. The best thing you can do is stop the vehicle. You put people’s lives in danger when you do these kind of things.”