Three floors of the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) Battle House Tower were evacuated yesterday after a small, one-room fire broke out on the 20th floor. Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse said first responders were dispatched to a reported fire in the building at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday morning, Feb. 22.

Millhouse said the fire occurred in an IT room on the 20th floor. He said the fire was extinguished by the facility’s fire suppression system. The department responded with three engines and two ladder trucks. No injuries were reported.

Mobile firefighter recruits climb the RSA tower stairwell at the conclusion of their training as a tradition. The RSA confirmed the evacuation in an email to Lagniappe. RSA said the 35-story skyscraper’s fire safety system worked as designed, including the fire alarm and the sprinkler system. The building was completed in 2006.

The suppression system effectively contained and extinguished the fire. “No injuries have been reported, and out of an abundance of caution three floors were temporarily evacuated. The fire marshal is investigating the cause,” RSA stated in its email.

RSA spokesperson Deborah Kirk told Lagniappe RSA keeps its list of tenants confidential, citing security reasons. The building’s tenant profile says the tower is currently 96.4 percent occupied.