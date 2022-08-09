On the fourth day of the school year, three juveniles have been “detained” following a string of social media threats against three Mobile County schools.

Mobile Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Katrina Frazier confirmed the threats Tuesday morning with the media and said they involved Murphy and Baker high schools and an unnamed elementary school.

Frazier said the juveniles were detained for involvement in possibly originating the threats. No formal charges have been made, but there could be after MPD’s investigation is complete.

“Protocols have been followed to increase safety at schools while the matter is investigated,” Frazier said.

Mobile County Public School System spokeswoman Rena Phillips told Lagniappe the juveniles were not students with the system. She provided the following release sent to parents Tuesday morning which referenced just one suspect in custody:

“MCPSS worked closely with law enforcement overnight to make this arrest. The individual, who is not an MCPSS student, was quickly identified and detained, and was not an immediate threat this morning. Yet out of an abundance of caution, the mentioned schools were notified, had law enforcement present, and implemented safety protocols.”

The MCPSS release said the system takes every threat seriously and the situation highlights the importance of notifying authorities when people see or hear suspicious activity.

“We would like to thank the Mobile Police Department, the MCPSS resource officers, our school principals and those who alerted us to the situation,” the notice read in closing.

MCPSS has 14 resource officers including two administrative positions and 12 officers to cover the system’s 12 feeder patterns. Those officers are unarmed due to not being hired through a law enforcement agency. The Mobile County Board of Education was expected to address arming resource officers by the beginning of the school year. However, a plan was never presented. The board reignited efforts to arm the system’s officers following the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at the close of the 2021-2022 school year.

Phillips told Lagniappe MCPSS does not call their officers “school resource officers” (SROs) because they are hired directly through the system and have broader duties than an SRO. She noted they are all former police officers or detectives with many years of experience and college degrees.

Phillips said though its officers are unarmed, they already have many safety measures in place that they were able to work closely and quickly with appropriate law enforcement to make an arrest.

“Mobile County Public Schools has emergency action plans for each of our schools. We are constantly monitoring our safety protocols and procedures, and we are always ready and willing to improve. We work closely with all local law enforcement and with the Alabama Department of Education on our plan. We practice our plan. We evaluate our plan. We update our plan,” Phillips said.

This plan includes partnerships with local law enforcement, online security programs to monitor social media threats, door locks, video surveillance, and a program that allows MCPSS schools to run background checks on visitors. Many MCPSS schools are also equipped with a Crisis Alert system.

“As is always the case, we are in the process of looking at all security options, including several initiatives that may strengthen our plan even more. That includes possibilities of applying for grants to upgrade equipment, hiring additional personnel, and/or maybe having armed guards,” Phillips said.

This story was corrected to reflect that the juveniles in question were not Mobile County Public School System students.