The surprising announcement early this year that Baldwin County Commissioner Joe Davis would resign after a single term in office leaves an open seat in District 2, which has since drawn three Republican candidates competing in the May 24 primary. District 2 encompasses the Eastern Shore, but commissioners are elected — and represent constituents — countywide.

Jonathan Armstrong initially served on the commission between 2000 and 2004, when it was a seven-member body. In 1998, he founded Baldwin Court Services, a nonprofit organization providing court-ordered drug and alcohol monitoring for defendants in county courts. Armstrong said the program is funded by court costs and state grants.

“I’ve been in the county 25 years and I’ve been involved with the politics and probably follow it closer than the other two candidates because I’m interested in what’s going on and I like to stay abreast of the issues Baldwin County has,” Armstrong said, adding that he left office to focus on his family, but has since “missed it.” If elected, Armstrong is interested in improving infrastructure and water quality.

“I’m not faulting the county on where they are with infrastructure because I don’t think anybody saw what was coming,” he said. “Most of the growth over the past 15 years has been in municipalities. We need to take a breath and focus on how to get the major corridors addressed and I’ll work with any city out there that wants to contribute funds to fix the roads and work together to move traffic better.”

Armstrong said because of the growth, the county has been in good financial standing for the past 25 years. He doesn’t advocate for any new tax but believes new revenue can be generated through the assessment of impact fees.

“I’m not against development, but I don’t have a dog in the fight,” he said. “I have friends in development but even they understand there are problems they create when they build a 600-lot subdivision. They make a whole lot of money and they are able to employ a lot of people, so adding a $2,000 impact fee to a home site is not going to affect them, it is just a cost they will pass along to the consumers.”

Armstrong said he’d also like to improve the county’s transparency with constituents and put all relevant documents and meetings in a publicly searchable database online.

“The way I feel about transparency is if we have information as elected officials, you should have information as citizens,” he said.

Steve Carey is a 34-year U.S. Air Force veteran who moved frequently before settling down in Daphne 14 years ago, where he operates a painting franchise.

“My goal in life is to enjoy small-town Baldwin County, but more importantly, I want to protect and preserve the small-town atmosphere so my kids want to come home someday, and all the things we enjoy about it will still be here for them,” Carey said.

With a master’s in business administration from the Air Force Academy, Carey believes one of his advantages is business savvy and skill in leading big organizations.

“I understand what it means to be lean and efficient and I’ll spend a good bit of my first year focusing on understanding the employees, their needs and looking at the processes the County Commission has in place to ensure we’re using our tax dollars as wisely as we can,” he said.

Carey is chairman of the Daphne Industrial Development Board, which scored an economic victory related to the $2.5 billion Novelis project in Bay Minette last week. As part of the project, the currently vacant Daphne Innovation + Science Complex (DISC) will host a 70,000-square-foot Novelis research and training facility. Carey said with the pace of growth, leaders need to think in the range of 10 to 20 years in the future.

“Baldwin County is an amazing piece of geography and preserving our water and our way of life is something everybody talks about and something we all want, but the only way you can achieve that is through a lot of long term planning and keeping everybody at the table,” he said. “The growth is here. How we manage that takes a strong hand and strong leadership, not just letting the rules and the processes drive us.”

Carey also advocates a pay-as-you-go approach for infrastructure improvements.

“With a $220 million budget, you need to leverage your money and hopefully, the consequences will have a better long-term impact on infrastructure investment,” he said.

Matt McKenzie, of Barnwell, is a retired state trooper and son of Baldwin County farmers. He said he covered a lot of territory as a law enforcement officer, and identified infrastructure shortcomings as the county’s biggest challenge.

“Baldwin County does have a great engineering department, but I think [infrastructure] and making it work for all the people moving down here will be a complex issue,” he said. “I want to continue to serve the people of Baldwin County and keep it the beautiful place it is.”

McKenzie also lives within the recently created Barnwell Landmark District, which was created by an act of the Legislature to protect certain property rights.

“It keeps municipalities from grabbing us in annexation without us having a voice,” he said. “It does not keep development from coming in. … If I get elected I want to educate the citizens on the pros and cons of zoning. It’s a double-edged sword — it may not be appropriate for all areas — but I think it’s a good thing for the citizens.”

McKenzie also emphasized the need to get the county’s newcomers more involved in the political process and voter turnout.

“I want people to get out there and vote,” he said.