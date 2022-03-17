A 26-year-old Theodore High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday and charged with engaging in a sex act with a student.

Mobile Police began an investigation of Patricia Evans, after officials with the Mobile County Public School System notified them of an allegation of her inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

“We investigated the matter and found probable cause to arrest the subject for the offense of a school employee engaging in the Sex Act with a Student under 19,” according to an MPD statement.

MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips confirmed Evans is a first-year teacher at THS. Once the system found out about the allegations on March 15, Evans was placed on administrative leave. The leave is paid, per state law.

Evans remains in Mobile Metro Jail, according to jail logs. The investigation is ongoing.