Five games dotted the prep football schedule Thursday night for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, with St. Michael, Foley, St. Paul’s, Williamson and Gulf Shores all coming away with victories. Each of the games was a region game, adding to the importance of the contests as the regular season works to a close at the end of the month.

St. Michael 49, Wilcox Central 6: The Cardinals were in charge in this one from start to finish. They grabbed a big early lead and rolled to the victory. A running clock was used in the second half. St. Michael is now 5-3 overall on the year and has a 4-1 record in Class 4A, Region 1 play. That puts the Cardinals right behind region leader T.R. Miller which is unbeaten in region games. Wilcox Central remains winless on the year, falling to 0-6 overall and 0-5 against regional opponents. Wilcox Central has won just seven total games since 2012 and has lost 96 games during that timeframe.

Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3: In another game in which the winning team had control throughout, the Dolphins solidified their position in Class 5A, Region 1. Again, Gulf Shores proved its strength on offense, producing another 40-point game. The win gives the Dolphins an overall record of 7-1 and a region mark of 5-1, their only loss coming to No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright, the region leader. Elberta fell to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in region games.

St. Paul’s 39, Robertsdale 14: In an important game for the Saints, they handed Robertsdale another loss on the year. The Golden Bears are winless this season at 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the difficult Class 6A, Region 1 race. St. Paul’s improved to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the region. It was key win for the Saints, who are hoping to get in the mix for one of the region’s four postseason spots.

Williamson 20, Citronelle 0: The Lions bounced back from a tough loss last week to Gulf Shores by posting another shutout. It is the fourth shutout the Williamson defense has collected this season. The Lions are now 6-2 overall and 4-2 in Class 5A, Region 1 play, which has them in the mix for a playoff spot. The loss dropped Citronelle to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in Region 1 games.

Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32: The Hurricanes put up a fight through much of the game, but the Lions were able to pull away late and collect the victory. Foley, which upset then-No. 2-ranked Fairhope last week to earn the Lagniappe Team of the Week award, improved its overall record to 4-3 but the Lions are 3-1 in Class 7A, Region 1 games. With the loss, Alma Bryant falls to 3-4 overall but is 0-4 in Region 1 matchups.

Here is a look at Friday night’s slate of games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Chickasaw at Washington County

Cottage Hill at Mobile Christian

Davidson at Park Crossing

Fairhope at Daphne

Faith Academy at Pike Liberal Arts

Mary G. Montgomery at Baker

McGill-Toolen at Spanish Fort

Orange Beach at Bayside Academy

Saraland at Baldwin County

Satsuma at Jackson

Theodore at Blount

UMS-Wright vs. B.C. Rain (at Alma Bryant)

Vigor at LeFlore (at Ladd)