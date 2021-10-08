The Vigor Wolves held off a second-half comeback by the Faith Academy Rams Thursday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in a non-region matchup, 21-19. The victory keeps the Wolves’ record unblemished at 7-0. Faith Academy, which lost the services of Florida commit Shemar James in the second quarter with an ankle injury, fell to 3-4. The Rams have now lost three straight.
Here are Thursday night’s prep football scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Vigor 21, Faith Academy 19
Murphy 14, Alme Bryant 7
McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 31
Elberta 31, LeFlore 12
