Some of the games may have been delayed, but at least they were played Thursday night as high school football teams from the Lagniappe coverage area played five games Thursday night. Included among the list was a dominant performance by Fairhope, ranked No. 3 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A poll, over winless Mary G. Montgomery at MGM’s home field. Fairhope won the game 38-23, but scored the game’s first 31 points. The Pirates’ reserves played most of the second half. Cottage Hill got a big win over Flomaton, 20-14, and Theodore shut out Baldwin County 35-0.

Here’s a look at all the scores from Thursday’s games, as well as the schedule of games for Friday night:

THURSDAY SCORES

Fairhope 38, MGM 23

Theodore 35, Baldwin Co. 0

Cottage Hill Chr. 20, Flomaton 14

Chickasaw 40, J.U. Blacksher 20

Elberta 20, LeFlore 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Alma Bryant at Citronelle

Spanish Fort at Saraland

Gulf Shores at UMS-Wright

Bayside Acad. at Wilcox Central

Davidson at Daphne

Robertsdale at McGill-Toolen

Washington Co. at St. Luke’s

Williams vs. Vigor (at Blount)

Mobile Christian at Excel

B.C. Rain at Faith Acad.

Escambia Co. at St. Michael

Foley at Baker

Murphy at St. Paul’s

Orange Beach at Satsuma