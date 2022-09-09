Some of the games may have been delayed, but at least they were played Thursday night as high school football teams from the Lagniappe coverage area played five games Thursday night. Included among the list was a dominant performance by Fairhope, ranked No. 3 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A poll, over winless Mary G. Montgomery at MGM’s home field. Fairhope won the game 38-23, but scored the game’s first 31 points. The Pirates’ reserves played most of the second half. Cottage Hill got a big win over Flomaton, 20-14, and Theodore shut out Baldwin County 35-0.
Here’s a look at all the scores from Thursday’s games, as well as the schedule of games for Friday night:
THURSDAY SCORES
Fairhope 38, MGM 23
Theodore 35, Baldwin Co. 0
Cottage Hill Chr. 20, Flomaton 14
Chickasaw 40, J.U. Blacksher 20
Elberta 20, LeFlore 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Alma Bryant at Citronelle
Spanish Fort at Saraland
Gulf Shores at UMS-Wright
Bayside Acad. at Wilcox Central
Davidson at Daphne
Robertsdale at McGill-Toolen
Washington Co. at St. Luke’s
Williams vs. Vigor (at Blount)
Mobile Christian at Excel
B.C. Rain at Faith Acad.
Escambia Co. at St. Michael
Foley at Baker
Murphy at St. Paul’s
Orange Beach at Satsuma
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here