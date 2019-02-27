Editor:

Thank you, Mr. Holbert, for addressing a major environmental disaster in the making (Alabama Power’s Plant Barry unlined coal ash pond). The handwriting is on the wall: greed, money and power versus doing the right thing. Here locally, kudos to Mobile Baykeeper, the Mobile Sierra Club (and their Beyond Coal campaign) and the Mobile Environmental Justice Action Coalition (mejac.org) for bringing this public health and environmental issue to the public’s attention.

We, the people, have the power of the pen and the squeaky wheel — you’re right: visit, call and/or write all of our representatives at every level of government; ask them to support passage (at the federal level) of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The long-term answer is to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels (e.g., the Green New Deal). Experts say we only have 11 years to reduce CO2 levels by 50 percent and until 2050 to reduce them 100 percent if we hope to keep climate change from causing irreparable harm to the planet. We are the cause and we are the solution.

Sen. Richard Shelby, 202-224-5744; Sen. Doug Jones, 202-224-4124; and Rep. Bradley Byrne, 202-225-4931, 251-690-2811 Mobile, 251-989-2664 Baldwin.

Riva Fralick,

Fairhope Unitarian Fellowship

Environmental Action Committee