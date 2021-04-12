Tickets for Saturday’s annual South Alabama spring football game are now available but must be requested online. The game, the first for new head coach Kane Wommack and his staff, will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium on campus.

Only 6,000 fans will be allowed at the game, based on COVID-19 protocols. Masks will also be required along with social distancing. Attempts will be made to place season ticket holders in the same type of seating they will have for the upcoming season.

There will be no walk-up tickets available for the game. All requests for tickets must be made online at tickets@southalabama.edu. Those requesting tickets will be asked to fill out an online form and choose how they wish the tickets to be distributed to them.

Suites and the Hargrove Club will be closed for Saturday’s game.

The game will mark the first opportunity fans will have to see the Jaguars’ 2021 team in action. Requests for tickets must be made prior to the end of the day Thursday, April 15.