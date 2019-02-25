SUBMITTED — Ten years of partying for preservation. Ten years of the area’s best restaurants serving fresh Gulf shrimp, and delectable desserts. Ten years of awesome local music. All this while watching beautiful Gulf Coast sunsets in one of the best spots in the area—Weeks Bay.

The 10th annual Bald Eagle Bash, set for Saturday, May 4 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tonsmeire Weeks Bay Resource Center, is the Weeks Bay Foundation’s largest event, raising funds to save vulnerable coastline so we have clean water for boating, fishing and swimming, to protect wildlife, and to promote environmental education and awareness through volunteer activities.

This “Party for Preservation” brings more than 16 area restaurants together to create dishes based on delicious Gulf shrimp. Our chefs serve up everything from fried shrimp, to stuffed shrimp, shrimp and grits, shrimp ceviche, and their own unique creations. In addition to the seafood, several restaurants serve delectable desserts, while Fairhope Brewing Company serves a signature beer —Bald Eagle Blue—created especially for “the Bash.” And there’s always a great selection of wines from local wine distributors.

And while food and drink are the main attraction, the local music is always a big draw.

This year, the popular and highly sought-after Red Clay Strays will be performing at the Bash for the first time, and just two weeks before they perform at Hangout Fest, also for the first time. From the far reaches of rural south Alabama, the Red Clay Strays channel southern music’s heyday, showcasing their wide range of influences that create a combined style of country music and southern rock. Lead Singer Brandon Coleman, with vocals that bring to mind young Elvis, is the heart of their high-energy show, along with Drew Nix on rhythm guitar, Zach Rischel on lead, Andrew Bishop on bass and John Hall on drums.

Tickets are now available online at baldeaglebash.com and will be available beginning March 11 at Page & Palette in Fairhope, Serda’s Coffee Company in Daphne, and Serda Brewing and Red Beard’s Outfitter in Mobile. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the gate. Children 10 and under are free. Free parking is available at the Weeks Bay Foundation site, with shuttles providing transportation to the event.

For more information, call 251-990-5004, visit baldeaglebash.com, or find us on Facebook and Twitter.