Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. for the Senior Bowl Summit, part of the activities for the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl Summit will take place Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Saenger Theatre, beginning at 6 p.m. CST. The Summit will feature a Tailgating with the Coaches format in which several of the country’s top college football head coaches will take part in a panel discussion about various aspects of the game, including recruiting stories, favorite players and favorite memories.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, Penn State head coach James Franklin, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and others to be announced at a later date are scheduled to take part in the program. ESPN College Football analyst and Kirk Herbstreit will serve as moderator for the event, which will also feature guest Joey Mulinaro.

Tickets for the Senior Bowl Summit are priced at $25, $45 and $65 each. They are available at https://bit.ly/SeniorBowlSummit

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Saenger Theatre box office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600) or the Mobile Civic Center box office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906).

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played Saturday, Feb. 5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. and the game will be televised by the NFL Network.