A destructive social media trend has torn through schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The Devious Lick challenge is a viral nationwide TikTok trend that emerged in August as the school year began. The stunts are popular among middle and high school students who record and post videos of themselves either pretending to or actually stealing, vandalizing or showing off items they stole from their schools. Local education officials tell Lagniappe their schools are no exception and in some cases, criminal charges have been filed.

In an effort to quash the activity, TikTok removed the ability to search the “Devious Lick” hashtag last month. If a user searches the phrase they are given a notice which states, “the phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority.”

Mobile County Schools Director of Communications Rena Phillips told Lagniappe that she was unaware of any incidents in the school system. But a video shared on Snapchat and TikTok appears to show damage from vandalism inside a Baker High School bathroom. The video shows a sink torn off a wall, a toilet damaged, sinks clogged and running and a student pulling out a soap dispenser from their backpack. A separate post allegedly involving Baker High School captures audio of an adult addressing students, explaining that they will have to pay for any damages associated with Devious Lick activity, that it is considered a criminal offense and that students will be recommended for expulsion on a second infraction. The video’s description reads: “They not playin y’all… it’s getting too out of hand.”

A Lagniappe reporter shared this video with Phillips for comment and was asked if the county administrators were aware of the incident. Phillips was also asked if Mobile County school administrators and principals have been given guidance on dealing with the trend. She did not reply by press time on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Matt Akin says that his school system has experienced only a couple of minor incidents related to the trend and it involved damage in one of his schools’ bathrooms. He said damage was minimal and that no charges are being filed against any student.

Both middle and high school principals have sent out notices to parents and guardians stressing that there will be no toleration for such activity. In a notice issued to parents of students at Gulf Shores Middle School, principal Kyle McCartney said that per the school handbook, students involved in this type of activity will “receive sanctions aligned with a school policy that could include suspension or expulsion and local police will be notified.”

A Robertsdale High School student is facing criminal charges after they were caught on security footage stealing a fire extinguisher, said Chasity Riddick, communications director for Baldwin County Schools. Incidents of the TikTok challenge have been reported at Fairhope High, Spanish Fort High and Central Baldwin High schools as well, Riddick said. The majority of the cases have been minor and involved smaller items, such as soap dispensers and bags. Riddick said the stolen fire extinguisher escalated concerns among administrators about the stunts.

“Now you’re dealing with a bigger issue than just stealing,” Riddick said, “Now, it’s a safety hazard.”

Riddick says the extinguisher was returned immediately after police got involved. After initial reporting of the event at Robertsdale High by local media, Riddick said public awareness increased about the challenge and parents began contacting the schools to report their own children and to return stolen items. She believes public awareness helped to stunt the trend.