Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Deborah Tillman has retired after 25 years of

service to the Mobile County district attorney’s office, the office announced in a statement released Monday morning.

“Deborah Tillman is remarkable, and it has truly been an honor to have her sit beside me as the

chief assistant district attorney for the past 10 years,” District Attorney Ashley Rich said in a statement. “This office is a better place because of all that she has done for this community and the citizens of Mobile County. We are so proud of her accomplishments at the district attorney’s office, and I want to thank her for making such a lasting impression on so many people during her career.”

Tillman graduated from Springhill College and obtained her law degree from Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. Prior to beginning her career with the district attorney’s

office, Tillman was a captain in the United States Air Force and served as a staff judge advocate.

She was one of the first law clerks for the Air Force Court of Criminal Appeals and she served the Northern District of Florida as a Ffederal prosecutor.

Tillman began her journey with the Mobile County district attorney’s office in 1995. She served

as the team leader for Circuit Court starting in 2004, prosecuting all types of felony cases.

During this time, she was an instructor for the National District Attorneys Association at the National Advocacy Center in Columbia South Carolina. In 2011, she was promoted to chief assistant district attorney, where she was responsible for prosecuting cases against

law enforcement officers and two sexual assault cold cases that were instrumental in a federal grant funding the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

In addition, and at the direction of Rich, Tillman advocated for victims of crime at the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles in Montgomery. She was also responsible for presenting cases to the Mobile County grand jury.

Tillman assisted the district attorney with all administrative, personnel, and budget matters.

Although Tillman is retiring from her position as chief assistant district attorney,

she will work part-time facilitating grand jury proceedings for the Mobile County District Attorney

Office.