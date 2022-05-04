If Alabama gubernatorial candidate Tim James were leading the state, the Mobile River Bridge & Bayway project would already be built and construction would be half the cost, he said during an event in the Port City

At a campaign stop at the Admiral Hotel in downtown Mobile, James took incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey to task over infrastructure decisions, just weeks ahead of the May 24 Republican primary where polls show he’s trailing.

On the bridge project, James said Ivey’s “decision makers” turned what could have been an easy win into a “fiasco.”

“Everyone in Mobile and Baldwin counties knows and understands that we have got to free up congestion on Interstate 10,” he said. “Everyone also understands that the key to Alabama remaining competitive as a manufacturing and shipping hub is to keep our goods moving smoothly by rail and truck. So, if we know this, why has it taken the state of Alabama so long to act?”

James criticized the $6 toll that at one time had been proposed as a user fee for the project before a local transportation planning authority shut it down. He also said “millions” were spent on engineering and other plans for the project with “nothing to show for it.”

“They tell me $60 million has been spent on the Mobile Bay fiasco thus far, and what do we have? Just talk,” James said. “All talk and no bridge.”

The solution to the fiasco is “the simplest thing I’ve ever seen,” James said. If he were governor, James would’ve refused Alabama Department of Transportation attempts to raise the Bayway by 8 to 10 feet, which would’ve kept the bridge cost down to under $1 billion. He would’ve charged a toll to “out-of-state” drivers of between $3 and $3.50. “Out-of-state cars,” he said, make up roughly 50 percent of the vehicles that cross through the tunnels each year.

“Let out-of-staters pay for it,” he said. “That’s what they do in Florida. Build the $950 million suspension bridge, charge out-of-staters $3 to $3.50 to cross and they would pay for about 80 percent of the cost.”

At a breakfast event sponsored by the Downtown Mobile Alliance Wednesday morning, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson told those in attendance that ALDOT is continuing work on a revised bridge project that could still call for a smaller toll amount. The state announced last month the new price on the project has been difficult to calculate, but it expects to announce financial projections and plans by the summer.

Stimpson said the state was also looking at the possibility of applying for more federal funding for the project through a recently approved infrastructure bill.

Keeping the focus on Mobile, James also criticized Ivey for moving forward on a project to better connect the Port City to Tuscaloosa, by improving the route along Highway 43 to Highway 69.

Calling the proposed $750 million project the “West Alabama boondoggle,” James took Ivey to task for attempting to pay for it without help from a federal government match, which could provide up to 80 percent of the cost, because it doesn’t qualify.

James said the roadway doesn’t receive enough traffic to qualify for special funding and it shouldn’t be continued, especially with some of the state’s busiest arteries — Interstate 10, Interstate 65, Interstate 85 and Interstate 565 — catering to more drivers.

“There are too many other projects more important and this is a waste of our tax dollars,” he said.

In today’s stump speech, James also said he would repeal the state’s gas tax and get rid of sales tax on food items.

“As governor, I will put the taxpayers and the people of Alabama first,” he said.