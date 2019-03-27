Editor:

Thanks for your article about the sale of St. Joseph’s last month. Thanks for the support of those who fiercely fought to keep this traditional church open. It is very sad to see it close.

Time to say goodbye to the beautiful white marble altar and communion rail. Time to say goodbye to that which was built to resemble a crucifix. Time to say goodbye to the history of this church, which has President Theodore Roosevelt’s name engraved on the cornerstone.

With its white marble altar and communion rail, St. Joseph’s has been host for many glorious celebrations, first communions, school masses and confirmations, not to mention Christmas midnight mass and many weddings over the years and continued to have beautiful weddings to the end.

Over 100 years, St. Joseph’s has survived. It has survived World War I and World War II, the Great Depression, countless hurricanes and many Mardi Gras parades. It has survived the Catholic church hierarchy’s self-inflicted embarrassing handling of pedophile priests and the cash settlements to its victims, which has touched every Catholic diocese in this country.

But it cannot survive our current archbishop and supporting cast.

How and why can anyone destroy this beautiful church and dump it like a Gordon Gekko stock? Putting this church — with its altar, communion rail, sacred artifacts and windows — through a chop shop is sinful. Again, how and why?

This sale of this sacred church reminds me of Roman Emperor Titus, who destroyed the temple because he did not want Jewish people to worship and was tired of the Jewish religion and its customs.

What next will this archdiocese say goodbye to? Standing by!

Pat Shreve,

Mobile