Kickoff times have been set for South Alabama’s first three football games this season, as well as a Thursday night home game against Georgia Southern, the school announced on Thursday. The Jaguars will play their first two home games under the lights at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama will open the Kane Womack Era with a Saturday, Sept. 4 game at home against Southern Miss, Wommack’s alma mater. Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. CDT. The following week, Sept. 11, the Jags travel to Bowling Green for a 3 p.m. kickoff against the Falcons. On Sept. 18, South Alabama returns home to Hancock Whitney Stadium to face Alcorn State in a 7 p.m. game. The games against Southern Miss and Bowling Green will be televised on ESPN+, while the game against Alcorn State will be televised by ESPN3.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Jags play Georgia Southern in a Sun Belt Conference matchup on ESPNU. Kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff times for the Jags’ other games will be announced at a later date.

Also announced Thursday were the dates and times for the Sun Belt Conference’s postseason games, including Mobile’s LendingTree Bowl, to be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and Entertainment Complex. The LendingTree Bowl will once again be played in December, as it was last season after a long existence as a January game. Kickoff will be Saturday, Dec. 18 at 4:45 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Sun Belt Conference championship game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 4, at a location and time to be determined later. The league’s Cure Bowl will be played Friday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. The LendingTree Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 18 prior to the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. The Myrtle Beach Bowl will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, on ESPN, with the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery being played at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. The game will be televised by ESPN.