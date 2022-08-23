“Timmy Kay”, the local comedian and social media personality accused of shooting and injuring his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, has been released on a $73,000 bond.

Timothy Kennedy, 39, better known by his online persona “Timmy Kay”, was released Saturday from Mobile Metro Jail. He is being charged with first-degree assault, domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle for an incident at Dauphin Gate Apartments last week.

According to a police report, officers with MPD arrived at the apartment complex on Dauphin Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, where they discovered one individual suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators are alleging that Kennedy shot numerous times into his ex-girlfriend’s car, injuring the man she was with.

Mobile District Judge George N. Hardesty Jr. set Kennedy’s bond Friday, Aug. 19, ordering him to house arrest with the conditions he has no contact with the victims and wears an ankle monitor. He was able to meet his bond the next day, Aug. 20. He is set to be arraigned Thursday.

During the Aug. 19 hearing, prosecutors said the altercation began when the female victim was dropping off the male victim. Kennedy allegedly reached into their vehicle and shot the man and punched his ex in the face multiple times.

Kennedy told Lagniappe he could not speak about his case publicly. He said he had also not retained legal counsel at the time of the interview.

After his release from Metro Jail, Kennedy posted his latest reel outside of M&J BailBonds sporting a leopard-lined leather suit jacket and plugging the business for assisting him with his bail. He posted a skit prior to turning himself in at MPD headquarters as well.

Prosecutors could not disclose any more additional information on Tuesday. They said more details will be shared during upcoming hearings.