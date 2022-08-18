Local social media comedian Timothy Kennedy, better known by his online handle “Timmy Kay”, shot one more reel before surrendering himself at the Mobile Police Department (MPD) on Wednesday.

MPD issued a warrant for Kennedy’s arrest and are charging him with first-degree assault, domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with an incident on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Dauphin Gate Apartments where one individual was transported to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kennedy was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Wednesday afternoon where he currently remains in custody.

About an hour before turning himself in, Kennedy posted a sketch using his iconic “WKAY” news anchor persona.

“I’m live out here by police headquarters where I’m getting ready to turn myself in,” Kennedy said. “Please pray for me, cause I’m heading to the Met.”

According to a police report, officers with MPD arrived at the apartment complex on Dauphin Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday where they discovered one individual suffering gunshot wounds. Investigators are alleging that Kennedy shot numerous times into his ex-girlfriend’s car, injuring the man she was with.