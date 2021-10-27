Photo | facebook.com/ChaWaBand

Band: Cha Wa

Date: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

Venue: Weeks Bay Plantation

Cha Wa will be returning to the area with a batch of eclectic New Orleans sounds that reflect every corner of the Big Easy’s iconic music scene. This unique group used its debut at the SouthSounds Music Festival as an introduction to its two-time Grammy Award-winning mix of New Orleans funk, jazz and soul with an infusion of Mardi Gras Indian culture. Over the past couple of weeks, social media has been buzzing with the band’s recent Preservation Hall performance for an NPR “Tiny Desk Concert.” Drummer Joe Gelini said the location chosen for this special online concert played an important role.

“It was really an honor to be able to record and film at Preservation Hall,” Gelini said. “That’s just one of the sacred grounds of Black American music in New Orleans. You can really feel the spirits in the air.”

Gelini also said he feels fortunate to see Cha Wa continue, especially considering the effects COVID-19 had on the music industry. Cha Wa has been celebrating the group’s return to the live music world with a third studio album, “My People,” which recently earned a Grammy nomination. This album is a beautiful reflection of the sounds that have made the Big Easy music scene legendary.

Throughout this release, Cha Wa conjures the spirits of New Orleans’ Neville Brothers, The Meters and Dr. John with vocalist Joseph Boudreaux Jr. carrying on the Mardi Gras Indian legacy of his father, Monk Boudreaux, who is the “Big Chief” of the Golden Eagles. “My People” uses the closing track, “Shallow Water,” to give listeners a raw look into the Mardi Gras Indian culture.

“We try to incorporate Mardi Gras Indian chants into every album,” Gelini explained. “On this album, we actually do that at a bar called Handa Wanda’s at Second and Dryades [streets], where they have uptown Indian practice. We’re taking the spirit of Indian practice and playing at the place where it gets manifested. We were just going where the spirit takes us.”

Cha Wa delves into deep New Orleans soul with the track “Love in Your Heart.” This track is a very personal one for Gelini. “Love in Your Heart” is dedicated both to his late mother and his daughter. Written from his mother’s perspective, Gelini penned this song as a commentary on the afterlife as a message from his mother to his daughter.

“I wrote it on some heavy stuff about what happens after you die,” Gelini explained. “There’s a whole spiritual aspect to that.”

“Masters of War” is a flashback to the “Night Tripper” work of Dr. John. With its mix of Afrobeat and Cuban grooves, “Masters of War” features guitarist Alvin Youngblood Hart. When he was writing this track, Gelini took to Hart to add his magic to the measures. Ethereal guitar work and psychedelic New Orleans funk and soul highlight this memorable track.

Festival-goers who have not experienced Cha Wa will be mesmerized by this band’s stage presence. Not only do they provide their audiences with a wide variety of New Orleans influences, but they also take everyone in attendance to the streets alongside the Mardi Gras Indians. With the Soul Rebels Brass Band following, the Fairhope Music Festival will definitely have a big taste of spicy Big Easy sounds.