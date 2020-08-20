In this Aug. 20, 2020 photo, Tip the Midtown Dog, can be seen crossing Dauphin Street at the intersection with Florida Street. Notice he crosses at the corners and waits for the lights to change. Photo: Beth Holbert

This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access .

It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.

Advertisements

iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".

Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).