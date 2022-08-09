The Mobile City Council approved a redistricting map Tuesday that gives the city a fourth Black majority district for the first time in its history.

The map, approved on a 6-0 vote, raises the Black voting age population in the District to 53 percent. It joins Districts 1, 2 and 3 as Black majority districts. Only District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory abstained from the vote.

After hearing concerns and suggestions about redistricting from residents since Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a proposal in February, councilors had to choose between three different maps at a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The council first voted down Stimpson’s original proposal, which gave the city a fourth Black majority district, but left District 7 with a Black voting age population of about 51 percent. The council also rejected a community-pushed proposal drawn up by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). Like Stimpson’s plan, the SPLC map also gave the city a fourth Black majority district, but increased the Black voting age population in District 7 to about 53 percent.

The council passed what a supermajority of members considered a compromise. Like the other plans, the council’s proposal gave the city a fourth Black majority district and raised the Black voting age population in District 7 to 53 percent. Unlike the community plan, the council proposal took all of the village of Spring Hill out of District 7 and put it in District 5. The community plan split Spring Hill among three districts.

In what she admitted sounded like a campaign speech, Gregory listed off a number of things she had worked to bring to District 7, including sidewalks, park improvements and the long-anticipated widening of Zeigler Boulevard. She took issue with accusations throughout the process that she hadn’t done a good job representing the area.

“Why does this sound like a campaign speech? Good question,” she said. “I shouldn’t have to make a campaign speech to let people know what I’ve done. About a year ago, I won with about 80 percent of the vote.”

On the compromise map, Gregory said she was not consulted about the plan and wasn’t “given the courtesy of a phone call” from colleagues on the council.

Gregory said she supported the mayor’s map, which she argued accomplished all of the goals set out by redistricting and was legal as it relates to the Voting Rights Act.

“The mayor’s map was the right thing to do,” she said.

Council President C.J. Small, who abstained from voting on both the mayor’s map and the community map, said he had reasons for his decision on both. He originally sponsored the mayor’s proposal when he thought it was a legal requirement to do so. However, he told the audience, he had issues with the changes it made to his District 3, specifically moving Maysville to District 2.

Despite his objections over losing Maysville, he accepted the change when it was proposed as part of the compromise, he said.

“I know Councilwoman Gregory is losing Spring Hill, but I don’t get Maysville back,” Small said. “In order to push the city forward and to see growth, I had to give it up.”

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds pushed for compromise, he said, after coming to the conclusion that neither Stimpson’s map nor the community proposal would receive the five votes needed to be approved. If councilors couldn’t approve anything, the mayor’s plan would’ve gone into effect.

District 5 Councilman Joel Daves voted to approve the mayor’s map first. When it failed, he voted to approve the community map, which he called the “next best option” when it came to accomplishing what redistricting set out to accomplish. Lastly, he voted to approve the compromise, he said, because it had enough of a consensus.

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn and District 2 Councilman William Carroll seemed happy to pass a redistricting map that gave the city four strong Black majority districts.

“Today is history,” Penn said. “Imagine the city growing. Imagine people moving back to Mobile. That doesn’t happen if we don’t work together.”

Even though the district lines will now change, council attorney Chris Arledge told councilors during a pre-conference meeting that they would continue to represent the areas that elected them a year ago. He said state law requires redistricting to take effect at the time of the next election. The next municipal election will be held in 2025. Ten years ago, the legal opinion on redistricting was the opposite.

Annexation

While votes to approve a redistricting map and to approve the scheduling of an annexation referendum will be held separately, annexation was on the minds of councilors while they voted Tuesday.

Stimpson’s office has been tight-lipped about what a new annexation proposal entails, but councilors who’ve been briefed on it believe the administration is asking to add in about 26,000 residents. The addition would make Mobile the state’s second-largest city. Huntsville would remain in the top spot.

Gregory said she would support an annexation referendum and give West Mobilians a chance to vote to join the city. If successful, the city wouldn’t be required to, but would most likely, go through redistricting again. The result of that redistricting would possibly be a higher Black voting age population in District 7, she said.

Small also brought up annexation during the redistricting vote. He said he would only vote to grow the city in this way if “it is done right,” but he also argued that District 3 would need more city funding if it were to take in areas previously in District 4 to fix some infrastructure concerns.

Carroll admitted the city needs to grow, but said he would only support annexation if it is equitable, fair and just.