Former South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year last season, made his debut in an NFL game last weekend with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys selected Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has steadily moved up the depth chart with the Cowboys. He was one of Dallas’ starting wide receivers in the team’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Tolbert, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound rookie, caught two passes for 10 yards in the 17-7 loss to the Broncos. The Cowboys play again Saturday at 9 p.m. against the Los Angeles Chargers in L.A. in another preseason game. Following his first preseason game with the Cowboys, Tolbert met with members of the media to talk about his performance. This is what he had to say:

On a pass pattern misread: “It was a read play. I was about to sit it down because the corner was out and [the quarterback] thought I was going to keep running so it was just one of those things, a learning experience. I’ve got to get better at those things and work along with the quarterback. I’m going to go back to practice and improve on the things that I need to.”

On the speed of the game: “Overall, it’s kind of similar, the speed is [to college game], now it’s just that you have different looks at practice and it’s not just set up for you to really win, I guess you would say. So I have to go out and be able to make moves on the fly and concentrate on certain things that you need. It comes back to splits on the slant; I could have widened my splits out where I didn’t get too far inside. That’s something I have to go back to work on and overall I’ve got to make that play. But that’s something I can do to help myself.”

On why chemistry between the quarterback and receiver is important, especially for young receivers: “It’s just chemistry and timing. You’ve got mannerisms that you show that the quarterback has to pick up on. There are certain things like that that I just have to keep getting reps at and keep going and keep improving upon.”

On being a target of passes early on in the game: open or designed?: “I think it was a little bit of both. I think I won some routes early on and I think we had opportunities there. Overall the outcome didn’t come out like we wanted, but we can go back to work and keep competing against each other and come out next weekend and improve upon what we just put out there.”

On how he would assess the game overall: “It was good to be able to go against somebody else and be competitive against another team. For me, of course, to be able to come out here and experience my first game, my first preseason game, there’s a lot of stuff that I can improve upon. I’m going to go back and watch the film and improve on that. But overall, it was a great week of work and competitiveness and I’m looking forward to next week too.”