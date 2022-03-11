The NFL returned to the South Alabama campus Thursday afternoon to continue its evaluation of players for the upcoming April draft. The school held its annual Pro Day in which members of the Jaguars’ team, as well as a couple of players from other schools, performed NFL Combine-like drills.

Nine players from South Alabama’s 2021 team took part in the Pro Day activities which included the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and a variety of other speed and agility drills, as well as taking part in some position drills such as receiving and route-running.

The Jags’ contingent was led by wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and the school’s all-time leader in several categories, including receiving yards for a career and season and passes caught in a career and season. Tolbert, the former McGill-Toolen star, attended the Pro Day fresh off an appearance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, as well as taking part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in early February. The other Jags joining Tolbert on Thursday included offensive lineman Ja’Chai Baker, linebacker Jamal Brooks, outside linebacker Chris Henderson, linebacker Shawn Jennings, safety Kwameh Lewis, cornerback Devin Rockette, running back Kareem Walker and safety Tre Young. Also taking part was West Florida wide receiver Rodney Coates and West Alabama defensive end Chris Terrell.

But Tolbert was the top attraction.

He decided not to run the 40-yard dash, letting his NFL Combine time stand in that category, but he did run a 4.28 in the three-cone drill and he caught passes thrown by former Jags’ quarterback Jake Bentley, who is now a graduate assistant at FAU.

“Honestly, a lot of people would think it would be like that, but it’s just fun to be able to continue to impress people and continue to make people eat their words,” Tolbert said when asked if all the testing he has experienced at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and Pro Day is growing tiring. “They look at the school that I went to and try to find every way possible to look down on it and the competition, and the Senior Bowl helped that; my speed, and the Combine helped that. Now it’s just continuing the check boxes and I’m all for it. I’m just continuing to work and if they want me to run routes tomorrow I’ll do it.”

South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack took in the proceedings and he came away impressed with what he saw from his former players.

“What’s really fun for me is a lot of these guys who just finished up as seniors were young men that I was fortunate enough to recruit and connect with when I was defensive coordinator here (2016-17) before and then get to coach them as their head coach their senior year,” he said. “You’ve got guys like Chris Henderson out here, Devin Rockette out here, Jalen Tolbert, who is a Mobile guy who I got to see from the ground up build his dream, and now he’s going to accomplish something really special in the NFL.”

Wommack said he continues to be impressed with Tolbert’s work ethic and how that will pay off for him once he begins his professional career.

“Jalen is such a focused player and it shows in the way he learned the system under (Jags’ offensive coordinator) Major Applewhite and Michael Smith and all the things we do offensively and found ways to feature him for 1,400 yards receiving and to become the offensive Player of the Year in the Sun Belt,” Wommack said. “That same focus that he takes on the field is the same way that he has approached getting ready for the Combine and the Senior Bowl and today. He is such a locked in football player and he has a pro mentality in everything he does and that’s why he’s going to be successful.

“There are plenty of guys out there — well, I shouldn’t say plenty because he looks pretty dang good right now — but there’s plenty of guys out there that can run and jump and do all those things. But what sets Jalen Tolbert apart is his mentality and the way he goes about his business every day.”

As to how he believes he has fared through all the various forms of evaluation in front of NFL scouts, Tolbert said he has been happy with his performances and he’s looking forward to finding out where that leaves him in terms of his position in the NFL Draft. He is taking nothing for granted, which has led to his increased focus and efforts through the pre-draft process.

“I think I’m more just anxious now to see and get feedback as to what people say about me and where I go in the draft, if I end up going because the draft is picky and you just never know,” he said. “I think I’m more anxious just to find out what’s happening and to get to work with the team that I end up going to.

“I think I’ve done well. The interviews were very positive, the Senior Bowl was positive, the Combine was positive, today’s Pro Day was positive — I ran some routes and showed a lot of change of direction in and out of breaks so I think that helped me. I’m just continuing the get better. That’s something that I thrive on, is just work; the work you put in is the work you get out, so I’m just continuing to work and finding ways to get better each and every day.”

Rockette showed some speed, running a 4.44 40 and charting a time of 4.33 in the three-cone drill. His was the best 40 time of all 10 players who took part. Walker posted a 4.18 time in the three-cone drill, while Lewis’ time in the drill was 4.27. In the vertical jump, Rockette jumped 38.5 inches while Brooks measured in at 35.5, Coates was at 35 and Lewis and Jennings measured at 33 inches each. Tolbert did not take part in the vertical jump.

Seventeen NFL teams were represented at Thursday’s Pro Day. Those teams included Miami, New England, New York Jets, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina, New York Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Detroit, Green Bay, Seattle and San Francisco.

Wommack said Tolbert’s legacy with the school will only grow as time goes on, along with the legacy of other players who played at the school.

“You think about some of the great ones who have already come through here in guys like Gerald Everett and Jeremy Reaves, who was here before and the impact that they have made,” Wommack said. “When Jeremy Reaves comes back and he’s in this building and putting his arm around some of our younger players and then they go watch him make plays at the highest level on Sundays, it’s truly a special thing.

“And it’s a vision that each of these young players in our program can look to and towards that they can accomplish themselves. Jalen Tolbert will be another one of those guys that for years to come we’ll look back at the things that he did here and accomplished and point to the standard that has already shown for those who come behind him, and that’s really exciting. I think Jalen Tolbert’s best days are ahead of him. That’s pretty exciting to think about when you think about all the things that he’s already accomplished. So I can’t wait to watch that and I can’t wait to be able to point to what he has already done for some of these guys that will come behind him.”