You always want to encourage burgeoning talent. It keeps them focused and motivated, especially in the arts where monetary reward isn’t much to bank on.

So to that end, I’ll lead with an apology to University of South Alabama (USA) Master of Fine Arts candidates Benjamin Twingley and Fernando Guerard. By the time we received word of the schedule for the USA Department of Art & Art History spring exhibitions, it was a little late for spreading word on their behalf.

Twingley’s thesis show, running March 22-26, was particularly suited for the “Artifice” wheelhouse as it blended aesthetic form with science. Tardigrades, spermatozoa, oceanic invertebrates and double helixes are stylized and employed to delightful effect.

“My current body of work is a visual conversation about life cycles, evolution and adaptation,” Twingley said in his artist statement. “It is inspired by microscopic life forms that have adapted to thrive in conditions that are unsuitable for most life forms, like at the depths of the ocean in hydrothermal vents or in boiling, acidic springs.”

Most of his show is three-dimensional, utilizing clay, resin and bronze. His use of projection, light and shadow is skillfully employed for additional depth.

Readers can see more at bentwingley.com, including a link to the exhibit’s virtual tour on his Facebook page.

Guerard’s show runs March 29 through April 2, concluding just days after this issue hits the newspaper racks. Entitled “The Marrying of Two Worlds,” it is billed as “combining classical sculpture with new technologies.”

Guerard is the epitome of a non-traditional student, returning to grad school in his early 50s after running a pair of businesses in Fairhope. He made a local splash a couple of years ago with a bronze sculpture of Poarch Band of Creek Indians Chief Calvin McGhee.

Other Master of Fine Arts exhibitions in the Visual Arts Building, Room 540, are Taylor LeBlanc (painting), April 5-9, and Meshelle Miller (graphic design), April 12-16.

Bachelor of Fine Arts student Amber Flanagan (painting), Diana Dyer (glass) and Ellie Knight (glass) will exhibit April 26-30.

The galleries will conclude with Bachelor of Fine Arts graphic design student work displayed May 3-7.

Gallery hours are from noon to 4 p.m. All visitors must sign in upon arrival at the gallery. Social distancing and masks are required on campus and in the gallery. Schedule your visit by contacting the department secretary in VAB 172 at art@southalabama.edu or call 251-461-1438.

For more information about undergraduate and graduate programs at the school, visit southalabama.edu/colleges/artsandsci/art.

…

The Mobile Animated Film Festival won’t be here until Fall 2021 but you can get your own little taste right now. Just wander by the Alabama Contemporary Art Center (ACAC, 301 Conti St.) during the April 9 LoDa ArtWalk for a 7:30 p.m. screening of selected works bound for the autumn event.

More than nine national and international shorts in various mediums will be shown in the Video Gallery, all experimental pieces pre-selected for the festival later in the year. A word to the curious: These films contain adult content. A kid-friendly screener will be available this summer.

The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

For more information, visit alabamacontemporary.org.

…

The University of South Alabama has added another livestream concert to its schedule. Their Faculty Brass Quintet Recital will take place Tuesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m., telecast from the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. It features works written for brass and others transcribed for the instrumentation.

The event is closed to the public and is accessible only as a livestream. If you go through the Department of Music website, follow the links for upcoming events where you will find it among a series of other shows running through April 22, including several senior student recitals.

Those with questions can contact Events Coordinator Keith Bohnet at 251-460-7116 or email kbohnet@southalabama.edu.

…

In the last issue, we discussed a fundraising drive for cultural dynamo Greg Cyprian’s sizable bills relating to his lengthy COVID-19 hospitalization and his oncoming rehabilitation. His GoFundMe page at this deadline shows a total of nearly $16,000 raised of the $100,000 goal.

That is from 195 donors. Were the tens of thousands of Mobilians affected by his work in the last two decades to return his generosity with just $25 or less each, the drive would blow past the target in quick order.

There is no indication of the drive’s end date.