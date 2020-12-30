We’re going to make this easy for you. We know it’s tough during New Year’s Weekend to select exactly what bowl game to watch and which games will hold the most interest, so we’re going to narrow it down to the Top 5. Obviously, the national championship game Jan. 11 is a given, so we’re just going to deal with games that are taking place from today (Wednesday, Dec. 30) through Saturday. There are 14 in all, but we’re going to point out the Top 5 in this spot, with a lean toward local interest.

For example, the Citrus Bowl that pits Auburn against Northwestern would normally be on our list, just because it includes Auburn and there are many Auburn fans in the area. But this is viewed more as the end of the Gus Malzahn era of Auburn football, and for the most part, Auburn fans are ready to move on to the Bryan Harsin era, so that game doesn’t make our Top 5. We’ll even throw in some predictions, just for fun. In no particular order ….

Peach Bowl: No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia. This one has a lot of interest in terms of pitting unbeaten Cincinnati against a strong SEC team. How the Bearcats perform — and they have a solid defense — will be of great interest nationally. Cincy was left out of the playoffs. How will it fare against the Dawgs? Cincinnati 27, Georgia 24.

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame. The fact the game is in Texas and not California is strange, but the results shouldn’t be. The Crimson Tide starting offense features 11 future NFL players — it can score and score often. It may not reach 50 points against the Irish, which will try to eat up the clock when it has the football, but it will score enough. Alabama 42, Notre Dame 21.

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina. The Tar Heels are a big-play offense, but they have lost some key players recently. Texas A&M has a lot to prove and that may be the difference in the game. A&M wants to demonstrate to the CFP selection committee it made a mistake not putting the Aggies in the playoffs. Texas A&M 33, North Carolina 28.

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State. Let’s be honest, the Buckeyes are under a lot of pressure to prove they deserve their playoff spot. The Big Ten changed rule after rule to open the path for Ohio State to get to this position. Clemson clearly deserved its spot and should prove that point. Plus, Trevor Lawrence being a third-team All-America pick may put a bit of a chip on his shoulder. That would be bad news for the Buckeyes. Clemson 34, Ohio State 28.

Outback Bowl: No. 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss. This game creates interest locally because South Alabama fans are curious how new Jags’ head coach Kane Wommack’s Indiana defense will stand up against Lane Kiffin’s high-scoring offense. Plus, the game should be one of the more entertaining games of the bowl season. For Indiana, it’s a chance to move into the Top 10 in the year’s final poll and for unranked Ole Miss a chance for an SEC team to knock off a Big Ten team. Indiana 28, Ole Miss 27.