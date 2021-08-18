As the 2021 high school football season begins this week, there are a lot of things to look for from teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. Here are five things to keep in mind as the action begins Thursday night:

New coaches: There are eight new head coaches among the 32 teams in the coverage area. The list includes Bart Sessions at Alma Bryant, Philip Rivers at St. Michael, Shon Burney at LeFlore, Dedrick Sumpter at Blount, Bobby Parrish at Cottage Hill Christian, Melvin Pete Jr. at Williamson, Mark Hudspeth at Gulf Shores and Norman Joseph at McGill-Toolen.

Transfer players: There has been some movement of players in recent weeks that will likely have an impact for their new teams and the teams they have left. Ronnie Royal, the National Freshman of the Year last season for Alexandria, has transferred to Gulf Shores and will be the Dolphins’ leading running back. Defensive and offensive stalwart Shemar James, a Florida commit, left Faith Academy for Navarre, Fla. Former McGill quarterback Freddie Thomas transferred to Blount.

Century club: Bayside Academy’s Phil Lazenby starts the season with 100 career wins at Bayside Academy in 14 seasons; he has 185 all-time wins. Three coaches have a shot at reaching the 100 career victories mark this season — Melvin Pete (98) at Williamson, Bobby Parrish (96) at Cottage Hill and Jack French (92) at Faith Academy.

Newcomers progress: Baldwin County has several schools that have young football programs or have a completely new staff heading into this season. There is great interest in how the arrival of Philip Rivers will affect the St. Michael program and Nathan McDaniel continues to build a young Elberta program. Orange Beach has just two seniors on its young team, led by head coach Chase Smith, and the Gulf Shores program has a college feel with head coach Mark Hudspeth and others he has brought in to join his staff. How will those teams fare this year?

Rivalry returns: The annual Vigor-Blount rivalry game was not played last year due to COVID-19 issues, but the teams are set to face off Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 5 p.m. in a game both schools and their communities are happy to see return. Vigor leads the all-time series 35-14, including a forfeit win last year. But Blount has won four of the past five games played.