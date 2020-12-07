Now that South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann has fired Steve Campbell as the Jaguars’ head football coach, attention moves to who will take Campbell’s place as the leader of the program.

Erdmann noted in an interview with Lagniappe Monday morning he has already received a number of expressions of interest in the job from coaches or their representatives and adding the quality of the candidates is high.

As word of Campbell’s dismissal spread Sunday afternoon a list of possible candidates quickly began to emerge. Here is a list of candidates Erdmann and his search committee are likely to consider as the process moves forward:

Kane Wommack, defensive coordinator, Indiana: Wommack has quickly become the leading candidate for the job on many of these lists. He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as defensive coordinator for the Jags under then-head coach Joey Jones. He earned the reputation as a fiery coach and the Jags’ defense was quite successful under his leadership. He also has the reputation as a players’ coach, including having former Sun Belt Player of the Year Jeremy Reeves, now with the Washington Redskins, post on Twitter the search should start and end with Wommack getting the job. Indiana is enjoying a great season and one of the reasons is the play of the Hoosiers’ defense, which held Wisconsin to just six points last week. Wommack would be a popular choice.

Tee Martin, assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, Tennessee: Martin is another candidate who is receiving a lot of backing, especially locally. He was a standout player at Williamson High School and helped lead Tennessee to a national championship. He has a strong coaching background, including time at Southern Cal and Kentucky. He has strong ties to the Mobile area and his success as an offensive coordinator and recruiter would serve him well in the Jags’ position. He too is known as a players’ coach.

Lance Taylor, run game coordinator, running backs coach, Notre Dame: Taylor, who grew up in Mt. Vernon and played his prep career at Citronelle, is another local product who brings a lot to the table in terms of coaching background and promise. A former walk-on at Alabama who later earned a scholarship, Taylor’s coaching experience has been at some high-profile locations. He has held coaching positions at Stanford and now Notre Dame and also has NFL experience with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. He has not been a coordinator, but coaching at programs like Notre Dame and Stanford won’t hurt his candidacy.

Rhett Lashlee, offensive coordinator, Miami: Lashlee has done a good job since taking over the offense at Miami and he has also done good things in the past at Auburn and Samford. He knows the state and knows the area and would bring an attractive style of football to the offense. His name was mentioned for the Jags’ job that Campbell eventually landed. Many feel it’s just a matter of time before he gets his chance to be a head coach, and the opportunity to finally get that position may attract him once again to South Alabama.

Charles Huff, associate head coach, running backs coach, Alabama: The one drawback with Huff may be that he hasn’t been a coordinator, though he has plenty of experience coaching at big programs. He has previously worked at Penn State, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan, Tennessee State and Maryland, and working with Nick Saban doesn’t hurt one’s resume.

John Grass, head coach, Jacksonville State: Grass has enjoyed good success with the Gamecocks, leading them to the FCS playoffs and chasing Ohio Valley Conference crowns on a regular basis. He has had success adding transfers to aid the program’s needs and also in developing the talent the school has signed. There is a lot to like about Grass and he has the experience of working in the state, developing contacts with high school coaches across the state and attracting quality players to JSU.

Others to consider: While those listed above seem to be getting the most attention at the moment, Erdmann said he is open to qualified candidates, whether they be noted for their work on the offensive or defensive side of the ball. As such, there are plenty of others to add to the list of candidates for the job. Here are some possibilities, including some mentioned in other media reports and a wild guess of two:

Butch Jones, offensive assistant at Alabama, former head coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan; Larry Fedora, offensive coordinator at Baylor, former head coach at Southern Miss and North Carolina; Dameyune Craig, receivers coach at Texas A&M, former South Alabama assistant and former Blount High School and Auburn standout; David Reeves, defensive coordinator at UAB; Charlie Strong, analyst at Alabama, former head coach at Texas, South Florida and Florida; Jeff Lebby, offensive coordinator at Ole Miss; Brent Dearmon, offensive coordinator at Kansas, former high school coach in Mobile area; Josh Conklin, head coach at Wofford; Jim McElwain, head coach at Central Michigan, former Florida and Colorado State head coach.