By Darron Patterson

Just in case anybody was wondering, Spanish Fort looks primed and ready to make a run back to the state Class 6A title game this fall. Last year’s 6A runner-up laid the wood to defending Class 5A state champ St. Paul’s Friday night as quarterback Brendon Byrd passed for one touchdown and ran for two more scores in a dominating 42-7 road win.

“Everybody’s got room to improve almost every single day, but he’s such a great leader and he wants to win,” said Toros head coach Ben Blackmon of his 2-0 team. “He wants to do right for his team and he’s just that type of competitor. He’s a kid that every coach dreams of coaching.”

St. Paul’s (0-2) will likely be having nightmares for a few days about the junior quarterback, who was simply magnificent in directing the Toros’ offense all night long. Byrd hit on 9 of 11 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown, and ran for two more scores before Blackmon pulled the plug midway through the third period, turning the game over to backups.

Byrd found tight end Cooper Wilson for a 12-yard TD pass on the opening drive and Lucas Breaux converted the first of his five PAT kicks for 7-0 lead almost before the crowd at E.E. Delaney Stadium could settle in. St. Paul’s tied it on quarterback John Wallace Holladay’s 11-yard TD pass to tight end Charlie Radcliff, but the Saints wouldn’t see the end zone again.

Byrd ran in from 1 and 2 yards out and Jacob Godfrey returned a punt 43 yards for another score, as Spanish Fort put up 21 points in less than 5 minutes to take a 28-7 half time lead. Aaron Threat’s 12-yard run made it 35-7 in the third period and Carl Fauntroy Jr returned an interception 68 yards for the final score of the night.

“We’re going to get better,” said Saints head coach Steve Mask. “When we went into this thing, we knew there was going to be a little bit of a struggle the first two games with who we got. There’s a lot of things happening on this team, but quitting won’t be one of them.”

The Saints dropped their opener 21-7 on the road at McAdory.

“We’ll learn from this,” said Mask.

One thing Blackmon has already learned is that Byrd is among the state’s elite quarterbacks.

“No doubt,” he said. “There’s no doubt he’s in that discussion. What he can do; manage a game and what he can do with his legs, as well as throwing the football, puts him in the same breath with the best in the state. He’s so smart and studies the game. I wouldn’t trade him.”

Blackmon said his defense, which dogged Holladay all night long and limited him to just 8 of 19 completions for only 80 yards and two interceptions, deserved praise.

“I’m very proud of them,” he said. “We gave up seven (points) in the first half and they had a good drive, but part of that’s on me because I went for it on fourth down and didn’t make it That gave them a short field. But, hey, nobody complained. They just kept playing and offensively we were able to punch another one in and get ahead.”

Spanish Fort visits Gulf Shores Friday night, while St. Paul’s is on the road for a contest with Williamson

at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.