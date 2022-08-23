After criticism and a no-vote by one county official, supporters of a new Mobile Topgolf venue came equipped with additional details to launch Phase Two in their efforts to secure a $2.5 million incentive package.

The Mobile County Commission agreed to provide $1.25 million to the incentive package in a split 2-1 vote Monday, with commissioners Connie Hudson and Randall Dueitt voting in favor of the deal. Commissioner Mercia Ludgood voted no, citing a personal philosophy that incentives for real estate and retail developments are “inappropriate” and criticizing Topgolf officials for failing to provide her with requested information regarding wages and jobs.

Proponents of the deal were prepared with that very information Tuesday morning for a pre-conference meeting with the Mobile City Council, where they petitioned officials for the additional $1.25 million needed.

David Rogers, vice president of economic development with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, told the council the Mobile Topgolf would bring competitive wages ranging from $15 to $17 for hourly workers. Topgolf Director of Real Estate Development Todd Waldo of Dallas, Texas, said salaries would start at $100,000 for a general manager.

According to the terms of the deal, the venue is expected to generate 150 new jobs, 40 to 50 of which would be full-time positions with benefits. Except for administrative jobs, at least 50 percent of those workers are expected to be Mobile County residents.

Rogers told commissioners Monday Mobile was up against competing Gulf Coast municipalities in Mississippi and Florida for the business. Waldo told the council on Tuesday the incentives were “critical” to bringing the facility to the city.

Per protocol for new action items, the council delayed a vote on the agreement at least until its next meeting.

Topgolf is an interactive golf driving range complex and family sports bar with 70 locations worldwide. The company was acquired by Calloway Golf in October 2020 and reported $1 billion in revenue during fiscal year 2021 and $336 million during Q4.

Mobile would be Alabama’s third Topgolf location in addition to Birmingham and Huntsville. Topgolf officials have promoted the venture as a first-of-its-kind, $22 million, two-story facility with 60 driving bays, which is smaller than other locations. Officials say there are three others of its kind currently in the works. A Topgolf with the same specifications is currently under construction in Jackson, Mississippi.

The new facility is expected to cost $22 million and would replace Hollywood Stadium 18 in McGowin Park, off of Interstate 65 and Government Street.

Rogers said the chamber expects the venue to provide a 40 percent rate of return when factoring in increased sales and property taxes as well as tourism money injected into the economy. He said Topgolf will create a $20 million economic benefit over the next 20 years and officials can expect the deal to pay for itself within 2.3 years.

Topgolf officials have said construction could begin as early as October and they hope to have a venue tee-ready by the end of 2023.