South Alabama’s football team held its first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday at Hancock Whitney stadium, with both sides of the football enjoying good moments. The defense got off to a quick start and generated some good stops, including a few sacks. The offense, while starting a bit slow, made its plays later in the day, producing some long touchdown passes. All in all, it was probably what was to be expected from a first scrimmage.

Still, there were some plays — and some missed plays — that caught the attention of head coach Kane Wommack.

“I thought the physicality of our football team has continued to improve,” Wommack said. “I see more guys straining to finish. I see more guys on defense pursuing the ball. Those are really encouraging things to see.

“One of the main things — and sometimes we take this for granted — is just the operation from the sideline, getting the right personnel on the field to get into the (play) call, and for Scrimmage 1 that was certainly above where I would think the team would be normally. So it was exciting to see that portion of it.”

Wommack said he found a lot to like on both sides of the ball, while he also some some things that will require improvement as the Jaguars head toward their season-opener at home against Nicholls State on Sept. 3. Kickoff for the game is 4 p.m.

“I see some explosive plays that we created offensively, and that’s exciting for our offense; that’s things that we need to fix defensively,” Wommack said. “I also so some really good open-field tackling from the defense as well and we did a great job with some of our pass rushes.

“Those are some of the exciting things, but I told the guys. The scrimmage is not over. There are so many things that we can get better from this, and so we have to really be aggressive and have an urgency to learn from one day to the next based off of this scrimmage.”

The quarterback battle continued between Toledo transfer Carter Bradley and part-time starter Desmond Trotter. In Saturday’s scrimmage, both players worked with the first-team and second-team offenses and they threw an equal number of passes. Carter threw for three touchdowns — a 66-yarder to Jamaal Prickett, a 54-yarder to Devin Voisin and a 33-yarder to Oakley Coleman — while being sacked once. Trotter threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Jalen Wayne but he was sacked five times and also threw an interception. The only other touchdown pass was a 55-yarder from quarterback Eli Gainey to tight end Todd Justice, who broke free from a tackle attempt, then outran the defense to the end zone.

Wommack said it is still his intention to name a starting quarterback “as soon as possible” because of the importance of the position and the leadership of the offense as a whole. Wommack did say, “I was really pleased with our quarterback play today.”

Sticking with the offense, Wommack said he liked what he saw from the running back corps on Saturday and is optimistic the position will feature more punch and depth this season.

“I think we are moving forward in our running game,” he said. “I think we’re moving in the right direction. I think that’s a credit to Major (Applewhite, offensive coordinator) and his staff and finding creative ways to move the football. I think it’s a credit to the offensive line in terms of their overall talent, but it’s also their fundamentals are getting better, their finish is getting better. We had an overhaul to our running back room and those things are showing up. We’re not there yet, but we are taking steps in the right direction, and that opens some things up for explosive plays in the passing game, which is exactly what we saw today.”

Yam Banks had the day’s only turnover, picking off a Trotter pass for an interception.

All-America cornerback candidate Darrell Luter Jr. was held out of Saturday’s scrimmage as a precautionary measure, Wommack said. Running back Terrion Avery, who has a shoulder injury, also did not take part in Saturday’s scrimmage. Both are expected to return to practice soon.