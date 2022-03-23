My mother is going through a rough patch right now, but I know nothing lifts her spirits more than her oldest child reminiscing about her idiosyncratic ways in print, so I figured I’d do that.

I’ve always called my mother by her first name — Judy. I’m not really sure why I was allowed to get away with it. It probably had something to do with the permissiveness of the late ’60s, or maybe it was in protest of the war in Vietnam. I was known for taking a political stand even when I was 2.

Regardless, Judy and Bob is what I’ve always called my parents. Judy says I started doing it and when she asked why I didn’t call them “Mommy” or “Daddy,” I said, “Because that’s not your name.” Apparently, that logic was good enough for them. They would go on to have three more boys, then a girl, who also called them Judy and Bob. And it was almost always Judy and Bob, not the reverse. Again, I don’t know why.

Bob worked a lot when I was very young, as young doctors tend to do, so it was usually Judy, my brother Matt and me in my earliest memories. Like the time I climbed up on a cabinet to get a bottle of baby aspirin and Matt and I ate it all because we liked that orange taste. She was right there beside me when we went to the doctor and they made us throw up in a big silver bowl and told her we’d never be “right in the head.” (He may not have said that, but I bet he was thinking it.)

When I was very young we moved to New Orleans, but we couldn’t take our dog, Snoopy (Guess who named the dog?), so she went to live with Bob’s parents for a little while. In the absence of Snoopy, I needed more pets, so Judy helped me assemble them. There was a fighting fish named George. A praying mantis named George and a caterpillar named George that I can remember. Maybe there were more. I just know at the time I was really into “Curious George” and also enamored of George Washington.

At some point, Snoopy came back to live with us and the Georges became irrelevant. But years later, it was Snoopy’s time and I was inconsolable about her death. The only thing that made me feel better was Judy telling me dogs don’t really die, their spirit just moves into another dog and that dog finds you — when it’s time. So a few months later at the pound, I found Snoopy II. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it that long, though. I think she choked on something. So a few months later, we got Snoopy III. (I was still young!)

The dog-related Eastern mysticism might not have meshed perfectly with Judy’s Catholic upbringing, but it worked to make me happier. And I still like the concept, especially since dogs get ripped off by living such relatively short lives.

Judy and Bob were both children of the ’50s and were a little stuck in that era when it came to music and clothing as we were growing up. Judy is also quite “frugal,” so as I grew older and being cool became more important — particularly in the clothing department — she wasn’t necessarily down with the program. Matt and I both got Sears Toughskins as our first blue jeans. I think technically Toughskins were made from repurposed asbestos shingles. You certainly couldn’t scrape a hole in them, or bend your knee in them, even. She loved those Toughskins because they lasted. I’m sure, as we grew, she was sad they didn’t make them in larger sizes.

When it became of premier importance that I wear Levi’s jeans and an Izod shirt in fifth or sixth grade, Judy definitely wasn’t buying into that program. J.C. Penny’s “Plain Pockets” jeans looked just like a pair of Levi’s 501s — minus the famous stitching on the rear pocket — but cost a few bucks less. Judy wouldn’t budge despite my whining. Being an expert seamstress, she did offer to sew the Levi’s-style stitching on the back, but I was too horrified by the thought of getting caught in counterfeit Levi’s that I declined.

Judy likes to make things last — sometimes longer than they should — and my middle school jeans were no exception. When the non-Toughskins would get a hole in the knee, she’d immediately break out the iron-on patch kit. Patches weren’t unacceptable, but the patch needed to be cool-looking. If it was a “Keep on Truckin’” dude or an American flag, that was just fine. However, when Judy ironed a flower patch onto my favorite pair of jeans, that was definitely not cool.

I could go on about knock-off Izods and black TG&Y tennis shoes, but I think you get the picture.

Though Judy has had many cars in her life, the one most inextricably linked with her in my mind was the bright orange 1972 VW camper she drove through the mid-’80s. It had a luggage rack on top, and did I mention it was bright orange? Like really bright.

We never used seat belts and were always engaged in some kind of battle in the back of the bus while she drove us around, occasionally yelling for someone to stop beating on someone else or to let another child out of the tiny closet. Every now and then I’ll see one of those campers somewhere and it makes me laugh. Judy taught me how to drive a stick shift in that thing out in the Singing River Mall parking lot one night.

There are far, far too many stories about my mother for one newspaper column. Judy means so much to all of us and was generous enough to pass along some of her superpowers. Some of my siblings got her amazing abilities as an artist. A couple of us got her musical talents. All of us got a dose of her stubbornness and maybe a double dose of her crazy.

She’s facing a tough obstacle right now, but anybody who gives birth to five kids is up for a challenge. Judy’s tougher than Toughskins and durable as a VW bus. And we’ll all be right there with her raising hell, laughing and locking somebody in the closet.