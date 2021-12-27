The annual MoonPie Over Mobile event has brought life to downtown that wasn’t there before, Visit Mobile CEO David Clark told members of the Mobile City Council during its last meeting of the year. He’s hopeful more resources can be put toward the growing event in the future.

In the 15-year history of the event where a large MoonPie — a treat ubiquitous with Mobile Mardi Gras — drops from the city’s third tallest building, occupancy at downtown hotels has increased from about 15 percent to 85 percent, Clark said.

“Eighty-five percent is good, but 100 percent is even better,” Council President C.J. Small told Clark. “Eighty-five percent is OK, but when I was in elementary school it was a B. I want an A-plus, which is 100 percent.”

Small believes an earlier announcement of the entertainment could bring even more visitors to the event. Clark agrees, adding that additional resources could go to help ensure a national act is always booked.

“With additional resources we can blow this up with national bands and entertainment,” Clark said.

To Small’s point, Clark said travelers tend to make plans three months in advance so an earlier announcement is better.

Clark also has visions of making it more of a citywide event and branching out from downtown. This starts, he said, with discussions with WAVE transit about special routes to and from the area to allow visitors to stay at some of the beltline hotels.

Unlike the ball drop in New York City, Clark parised the idea for the MoonPie event because it’s “part of our culture” and can more easily tie into Mardi Gras, which is usually just a few weeks later on the calendar.

This year’s headliner for MoonPie Over Mobile is Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. In addition to Trombone Shorty, this year’s edition of MoonPie Over Mobile will feature fireworks shows in two different locations, the world’s largest edible MoonPie, and a second line, just like in previous years.

The city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration gets $268,000 from the city, as well as funding from the county.