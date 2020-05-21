As businesses in Mobile open up following a stay at home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism officials have launched a campaign to help make customers feel comfortable patronizing establishments around town.

Visit Mobile, the Downtown Mobile Alliance and the city have teamed up for the “Enjoy Mobile With Confidence” campaign. The campaign provides signs, posters and checklists for owners to download and use that show businesses are doing what they need to do to help customers safe, Visit Mobile Director of Marketing and Communications Tara Zieman said.

“We know businesses are taking precautions,” she said. “So we made signs and posters and thought ‘let’s let everybody know.’”

The intent of the campaign is that locals and visitors alike can feel safe going out, Zieman said. While it’s about helping make customers feel safe, she said it’s also about ensuring everyone does their part to prevent any transmission of the coronavirus.

“We believe in order for us to get moving, we have to do our part,” she said.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to our beautiful city,” Visit Mobile President & CEO David Clark said. “It’s important for our visitors to know that our community has their best interest at heart so they can relax and enjoy Mobile with confidence.”

The Enjoy Mobile with Confidence toolkit can be found here and is available to any and all businesses throughout Mobile.