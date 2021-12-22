Photos | Mike Kittrell

The Lagniappe Class 2A-5A All-Area football team is filled with talent, led by some of the top defensive players in Mobile and Baldwin counties, with some offensive standouts also earning spots on the team.

Leading the group is Vigor defensive end Michael Towner, who is selected as the 2A-5A Player of the Year. He even helped the Wolves’ Class 4A state championship run on offense, too. But it was his play at end on Vigor’s stellar defensive unit where he gained the most attention.

Joining Towner as the top players on the team are Offensive Player of the Year Cole Blaylock, a running back for UMS-Wright; Defensive Player of the Year Robert Woodyard, the Auburn signee who ruled at linebacker for Williamson; and Coach of the Year John McKenzie, who led Vigor to a 14-1 record and the Class 4A state championship.

Towner, a 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, produced 113 total tackles this season, including 10 sacks, 25 quarterback hurries, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions. On a defense that stood out for its aggressive play all season, Towner was at the forefront of the Wolves’ success.

Blaylock was a workhorse and then some for the UMS-Wright Bulldogs. If they needed two yards on a third-down play, it was likely Blaylock would get the ball — and the first down. He carried the ball 241 times for 1,398 yards and 20 touchdowns. He averaged a whopping 5.8 yards per carry, much of that yardage coming on runs between the tackles. He is a 6-0, 181-pound junior.

Woodyard, 6-1, 210, had a standout season, and like Towner, while defensive is obviously his best position, he contributed on offense as well, including scoring several touchdowns as a receiver. On defense, he collected 84 solo tackles and 27 assists despite missing the Lions’ final three games of the year with a knee injury. He also collected 27 tackles for a loss, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

McKenzie, in his second season in charge of the Vigor program, directed the Wolves to their first state championship since the 2008 season. He has a 19-6 record in his two seasons at Vigor and this year led the Wolves to a 52-14 state championship game win over Oneonta in which the team scored 42 unanswered points. In the playoffs, Vigor outscored its opponents 194-45 and two of its five games were shutouts.

The remaining players earning spots on offense include quarterback Zach Kittrell (Bayside Academy), running backs Blaylock and Jarius Houston (Chickasaw), wide receivers Brennan-Maye Jordan (Vigor), William Ford (St. Michael) and Shane Roberson (UMS-Wright), and tight end Nick Simonton (Chickasaw). The offensive linemen are Lucas Taylor (St. Paul’s), Luke Stringer (UMS-Wright), Les Gaillard (Bayside), Donovan Cotton (St. Michael) and Eric Lang (Williamson). The offensive athletes include Jay Loper (Bayside) and Anthony Mix Jr. (Vigor).

On defense, the linemen include Towner, Holden Aran (UMS), Earnest James (Faith Academy) and Abraham Daniels (Vigor). At linebacker, there’s Woodyard, Shemar James (Faith), Robert Courtney (UMS) and Brandon Purifoy (Vigor), while the secondary includes Jaden Lawson (Mobile Christian), Britton Cooper (St. Michael), Chris Pearson (Orange Beach) and Damarion Hicks (Chickasaw). The defensive athletes are Christopher Bracy (St. Paul’s) and Bo Carrington (St. Paul’s). The special teams players include placekicker Grant Carpenter (UMS), punter Nathan Roubik (Mobile Christian) and kick returner Dorian Smith (Faith).

DB Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian, injured early in the season, received special mention.