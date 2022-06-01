Photo | Provided

Tradition is a strong element of the annual Mobile Metro Golf Championship, played every year at Azalea City Golf Course. The 66th playing of the event will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament will feature three championship divisions — the College Division, Championship Division and Senior Division. The overall tournament champion can come from any of the three divisions. The College Division (72 holes) is open to players 25 years old and younger currently on a college golf team, while the Championship Division is 72 holes open to players 25 years old and older. The Senior Division is 54 holes of play open to players 50 years old and older. Those in the Senior Division who wish to compete for the overall championship must play 72 holes. For the championship flights, players will play 18 holes Friday and Saturday and 36 holes on Sunday. The Senior Division will play 18 holes all three days.

There will also be regular flights — perhaps three or more — of 36 holes of play based on the handicap of the player, as well as a Super Senior Division among those flights for players 62 years old and older. The number of flights will be determined by the number of entries. Deadline for entering the tournament, which costs $175 for non-Azalea City members and $150 for members, is Wednesday, June 1, at 5 p.m.

Younger players must wait until October, when the Mobile Junior Metro is played, also at Azalea City.

“To the best of my knowledge, the format has remained the same throughout the history of the tournament,” Lawrence Auer, head professional at Azalea City, said. “If you go back to the 1950s, that’s how they played PGA Tour events; three days with 36 holes on Sunday. Even the U.S. Open — if you remember when Ken Venturi won — it was always 36 holes of play on Sunday. This event has kept that tradition. That’s part of the history of the event, with the 36 holes played on Sunday.”

Auer said the use of three divisions in the championship divisions allows for each playing group to compete against players in their skill level or age group.

“We don’t call them flights, but it gives different age groups and different players a chance to win against their peers. Then you have the overall champion,” he said. “Let’s say you have two players out playing right now and one is the defending champion, Price Brown. He doesn’t work for a living; he’s 21 years old and he’s out there playing [a lot] each week. And then you’ve got a guy who is working, he’s probably going to leave work at 10 o’clock on Friday to make an 11 o’clock tee time to play in his championship. The divisions allow everyone a chance at the overall championship and their individual divisions.”

Brown, who plays at UAB, brings an interesting twist to the Metro. He won the Mobile Junior Metro in October 2020, then a few months later, he entered the 2021 Mobile Metro and won. He is the only player who has held the two titles simultaneously.

“We’ve had quite a few players who have won both titles, but no one else has held them both at the same time,” Auer said.

The field will be deep in talent and the number of participants, Auer noted.

“In terms of depth, we get all the local players, with a few exceptions because there are always [schedule] conflicts,” he said. “But we’ll get a good number of the college players who live in Mobile but go away to college, probably 15 of those guys, and you’ll have the serious amateur golfers, those guys who like to count every shot. Then you have your competitive seniors who have transitioned through; they probably played in college and they have gone through the ranks and now they have hit 50 and they still want to compete.

“We have three or four big events every year and we have guys who play in all of them because if they weren’t here [playing], they would be asking, ‘Where am I going to play golf this week?’ They play because they like it and it’s a tournament and it’s like a major [for them].“

With the longevity of the tournament, many of the area’s top golfers over the years have played in the Metro, some of them coming away with the title.

“It’s pretty much a who’s who of Mobile golf,” Auer said of the list of past champions. “You’ve got Johnny Brown, who won it seven or eight times. You have local guys who have been playing for years who have won this championship. Robert Parmar has won several times.”

Awaiting the golfers will be a course that plays to par 72 and features opportunities and challenges. The layout of the course each day is one of the aspects of the tournament that draws a lot of attention for Auer.

“We set the course up and when we do it we have a theme for each day,” he said. “Typically, we’ll set the course up differently for each round. One setup will give you opportunities on all the par 5s if you want to take the risk over trees or over water. Another round we’ll make the par 5s very challenging by moving the tee markers around and the hole locations, which may make them play more to the three-shot, smart play.

“In terms of overall, this golf course is a par 72 golf course and they rate golf courses and you could use this golf course as a gold standard; Azalea sits right on the number in terms of difficulty for a good player. To go out here and shoot 72 means you’ve really shot a par round or less. … If you can play in a tournament here and shoot par or better, you’re a solid scratch golfer.”

Last year’s champion, Sheldon Statkewicz, will not be back to defend his title; the former Spring Hill College golfer turned professional late last summer. He shot 66-69-70-70—275 to win last year’s crown ahead of Gregory Jones and Price Brown.

Jeff Darst, last year’s Senior Division champion, passed away from COVID-19-related issues a few months after last year’s tournament. Darst grew up in Mobile, moved away, then later returned to Mobile and was an avid golfer, according to Auer.

“He was a golf nerd,” Auer said, using the description as a compliment. “He just totally loved golf. “He would be the guy who entered the tournament first and couldn’t wait to play. He would be out and playing and preparing for it. For him to win the senior Metro championship was a big deal for him.

“At the end of September when we had that second serious round of COVID, he had played golf that weekend, got to where he wasn’t feeling well on Wednesday and pretty soon he was in the hospital and the middle of the following week he had passed away. It’s terrible.”

Phillip Darst, Jeff’s son and a member of the Miles College golf team, is scheduled to play in the tournament.