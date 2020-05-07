With local and statewide stay-at-home orders and the closure of local schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mobile residents appear to be completing much more spring cleaning than they did this time last year.

This change can be seen in Mobile’s public services department, which has worked overtime as the demand for trash and garbage collection has grown.

“Some days we’ve doubled our loads and some days we’ve tripled our loads,” Public Services Supervisor Jeff Deese said.

Deese said the garbage department, which handles the household garbage, has seen a 40 to 50 percent increase in demand. The department has sold an extra 200 garbage carts this year, as residents have more family members at home and their carts are overflowing.

Last March, the trash department collected and disposed of 16,018 cubic yards of debris. That figure jumped 25 percent this March to 21,518 cubic yards. Last April, the department disposed of 19,743 cubic yards of debris. This April saw the disposal of 30,786 cubic yards — a 56 percent increase.

“It’s always heavy this time of year, but this year, with everybody being home, it’s been quite a bit heavier than normal,” Deese said.

The department accepts trash piles up to 2 cubic yards in size of appropriate materials. The pickup of oversized piles requires a fee that starts at $25 and increases with size.

“We are set up for your basic yard debris, where … you are just cleaning up your yard, trimming up your hedges and stuff like that,” Deese said.

He said residents should never put paint or other chemicals in their trash piles.

According to Deese, a resident was cleaning out their shed and mixed chemicals into the ground, so a hazmat crew had to be brought there. He said it took half a day to clean up and resulted in a hefty fine for the resident.

The men and women of the trash department have been working overtime to meet the increased demand: their regular hours of 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. have extended to 5 p.m. They began working on Saturdays and sometimes till the middle of the day on Sunday.

“I think all of our employees have really stepped up and are working [really] well together and doing an excellent job,” Deese said. “They’ve really come together, communicating with each other and helping each other out on different routes [for] the ones that may have somebody short.”

Deese said last Saturday was the first Saturday the workers have had off in about 10 weeks. Over the past two months, they have worked three or four Sundays.

Crew chiefs and supervisors are now assisting with garbage and trash collection by driving the trucks. The department has been short-staffed since some of its workers are out sick with COVID-19.

“All of their administrative work is kind of put to the side sometimes … because the routes are one of the most important things,” Deese said. “Taking care of the citizens is the most important part that we do.”