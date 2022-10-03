To reference an old saying, it’s what is on the inside that counts. And that could not be more true when dealing with tree health. A Mississippi tree service company went out on a limb to prove the adage to members of the landscaping team at the University of South Alabama.

The team of Ben Kahlmus and David Fulgham, of Fulgham’s Inc. tree service, were on the USA campus demonstrating a new-to-the-area technology designed to diagnose the health of a tree by mapping its roots.

“It’s a non-invasive way to map the roots and look for potential damage,” Kahlmus said. “It allows us to see what condition the roots are in.”

The ground penetrating radar system used by Fulgham’s is mobile and can circle a tree that landscapers hope to help.

“This technology is new to the Southeast,” he said. “We’re here to do a demonstration for USA and show them what we offer.”

While new to the area, ground penetrating radar has been used by arborists for 20 years, Fulgham said. It just hasn’t been used much in the Southeast, he said.

The technology offers Fulgham’s a new way to handle common problems with trees located near popular pedestrian locations. These issues include soil compaction, which impacts trees near sidewalks, roadways or parking lots. The technology can also look for wood density in the tree, Fulgham said, which is a key to tree health.

Previously, Kahlmus said, arborists would use the more invasive technique of root spade, which involved digging up the dirt around a root system to inspect.

“It’s basically where you blast out the soil and take a look at the roots,” he said. “When you do that, you’re doing a lot of damage to the tree.”

Arborists would also previously inspect the limbs of a tree, looking for dieback, which is where leaves are missing from branches, Kahlmus said.

Not only can the technology be used to diagnose health issues for a tree, but it can be used for risk assessments to help pinpoint when a tree may fail and do what needs to be done to mitigate the issue.

“We can then intervene before it falls,” he said.

Scott Crow, with USA’s landscaping crew, called the technology “interesting,” especially given the number of trees on campus in an urban setting.

“We’ve got so many trees and we’ve got to prioritize them,” he said. “We spend a lot of time and effort trimming limbs off trees here. This would bring a whole new aspect to it.”

The new technology being used in the landscaping field is refreshing to see for Crow, who said the industry is always slow to adapt to the latest trends.

“It’s cool to see technology grow in the industry,” he said.