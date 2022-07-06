A Mobile man whose arrest in early May raised awareness of the use of “Glock chips” in Alabama has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

Trenteon King, 22, signed a plea agreement on June 15 with the U.S. District Attorney’s Office admitting that he knowingly converted and possessed an altered handgun that had an automatic fire capacity. That plea was recorded publicly with the Southern District of Alabama today.

King was one of Mobile’s most-wanted fugitives earlier this year after opening fire at another individual in a Theodore grocery store on March 10, indiscriminately injuring two bystanders. Warrants allege King was involved in two other shooting events over the past year.

Possession of an unregistered automatic weapon is prohibited under the National Firearms Act and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, or $250,000. King faces a bevy of additional charges for the state-level gun-involved crimes and assaults. The plea states King has agreed to have his weapon recovered.

After successfully eluding arrest for several weeks, King was caught at the Rangeline Walmart on April 29 for shoplifting. An off-duty Chickasaw police officer working in loss prevention observed King leaving the store with concealed items and arrested him across the street, according to a federal indictment.

While recovering the merchandise, the officer confiscated a 9mm Glock Model 19 from King’s possession. The handgun had what is referred to as a “Glock chip” attached to the rear of the slide, manipulating the gun system to give it automatic fire capability. Authorities say these devices can be easily purchased online or 3D printed.

According to court documents, Mobile Police Officers test-fired the weapon and confirmed it had fully automatic capabilities. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed King was not registered to possess the “machinegun.”

King was the main suspect in the 2016 murder investigation of D’Anthony Means and has been in and out of jail multiple times over the past six years. His murder charges were dropped last year as most of the evidence in his case was suppressed due to the wrong agency executing his search warrant.

King was denied bond in April on his state-level charges and has had to remain in custody since his arrest.