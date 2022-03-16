It’s a lot for the jury to consider. Specifically, Lot A1 in Daphne’s 221-lot Bellaton subdivision off State Highway 181.

There, as developers were converting agricultural land to residential use in 2008, the housing market collapsed. The pool and bathhouse that residents were promised as an amenity had yet to be built and the principal developers — Clarence Burke’s company, Country Club Development (CCD), and Trey Corte’s company, AC3 — allegedly ran out of money.

At a time when traditional banks were less willing to gamble on undercapitalized borrowers, and some banks were failing outright, Burke and Corte turned to a long-time business partner of Burke’s, lender David DeLaney of Alabama Capital and Small Business Management Corp. Alabama Capital offered a $625,000 mortgage on the lot, CCD and AC3 accepted as borrowers and eventually, the pool was constructed.

According to testimony in a civil trial that began in Judge Jody Bishop’s courtroom Friday, Burke and Corte remained obligated to the debt even as, over the next few years, their obligation was allegedly “hidden” by a series of “secret” documents. Further muddying the waters, management of the Bellaton Property Owners Association (BPOA) was assumed by DR Horton in 2012, which purchased dozens of lots, including A1, out of foreclosure or default.

Today, and every month since the agreement with DR Horton, the monthly note on the pool mortgage has not been paid by any of the co-signers of the mortgage, promissory note or the subsequent Extension Capitalization Agreement (ECA).

Instead, the note — roughly $51,000 per year for a period of 20 years — has been paid by the residents, who were handed control of BPOA from DR Horton in 2018. All told, once the note is paid off in 2032, the residents will have spent more than $1 million on a pool that, evidence showed, cost less than $300,000 to build in the first place.

The homeowners association filed suit against Burke, DeLaney, DR Horton and others in 2020, claiming declaratory judgment, willful and reckless misrepresentation, fraudulent concealment or suppression of facts, breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and conspiracy, among other counts. Testimony in the ongoing trial has since revealed DeLaney recently settled the lawsuit for $100,000, while attorneys for Burke and DR Horton are arguing the arrangement was agreeable, while the statute of limitations against such claims has expired.

In opening arguments, BPOA attorney Patrick Collins said the case was about “homeowners who in good faith entrusted two developers, bought into the neighborhood and were betrayed by secrets and by greed.” Collins portrayed the defendants as “buddies, good ol’ boys who look out for their own interests and don’t care one iota about the homeowners of the BPOA.”

On Monday and Tuesday, jurors heard evidence including testimony from DeLaney’s son Brooks, a vice president at Alabama Capital, as well as testimony from residents and recorded phone conversations between David DeLaney and Rick Norman, a resident of Bellaton who investigated the mortgage. Collins said the evidence indicates DeLaney intentionally withheld evidence from Norman and other residents, including attorney and Daphne Municipal Judge Michael Hoyt, who is also chairman of the Baldwin County Republican Executive Committee.

Testimony also revealed Burke used $200,000 of the original mortgage to pay off an existing debt, while a participation agreement showed Alabama Capital only put up half the money for the mortgage. Burke’s Wolf Creek LLC put up the other half. The ECA in 2012 rolled accrued interest and attorneys’ fees into the original 2008 mortgage, inflating its balance more than $86,000. Then DR Horton began paying the note out of the BPOA’s operating account.

Lynn Perry, attorney for Burke, downplayed the personal connections between the defendants and argued BPOA was given a very clear option regarding the debt: Pay it and keep the pool, or stop paying it and be foreclosed upon. Lynn further argued the promissory note and ECA were never requested by residents researching the debt on the pool.

“If something is suppressed from you, you have a duty to go out and do your own investigation and research,” he said. “This [promissory note] has been in the record and hasn’t been suppressed since 2008.”

DR Horton attorney Alex Smith said his client did everything according to procedure, including purchasing the lots on the courthouse steps. He said information about the mortgage was related to residents via the DR Horton-controlled POA as early as 2012, but no one raised any questions until at least 2016.

He characterized Norman’s investigation as zealous, insinuating Norman was more interested in bringing criminal charges against the defendants than reaching a negotiated settlement on behalf of residents. He said DR Horton was acting in the best interest of the community when it approved the ECA and began making payments on the mortgage on behalf of BPOA.

“This case is not simple,” he said. “What is pretty simple is the pool mortgage was an unusual problem that had to get fixed somehow, otherwise the pool was going to be closed. [We] stand behind our decisions.”

Testimony showed Norman’s tactics did divide the neighborhood, with Hoyt and another resident resigning from a citizen committee after Norman printed and distributed campaign signs warning potential buyers about the debt. But in recorded phone conversations in 2018, DeLaney did not disclose the existence of the ECA or the extent of his professional relationship with Burke.

DeLaney and Burke are both 43.5 percent owners of Baldwin County Sewer Service (BCSS), Alabama’s largest private sewer utility, which has a fair market value of $93 million, according to one report. In one phone call played in court, DeLaney suggested the debtors, including Burke, may not have “the ability to pay” the debt. Other discovery in the case has revealed DeLaney and Burke’s partnership in BCSS resulted in an income distribution of $191,000 each for a single month in 2020. Collins told the jury Burke has a condo and yacht in Costa Rica.

The trial is expected to conclude this week.

“There is a right and wrong, and at the end of the case, you’ll see it was wrong,” Collins said.