A New Orleans act will be the highlight of a return to the MoonPie Over Mobile event on New Year’s Eve in downtown.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will help the Port City bring in the New Year amid a bevy of events as the live celebration returns after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 stopped us in our tracks in 2021, but it can’t stop us in 2022,” Honorary MoonPie Over Mobile Chairman Fred Richardson told members of the Mobile City Council during the regular meeting on Wednesday.

Richardson, a former councilman who is credited with coming up with the idea for the MoonPie drop, told members that Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and his band would bring “Mardi Gras-style funk” to the main stage as part of the celebration.

“We’re going to be the hottest city in the Central time zone,” Richardson said. “How do I know we’re going to be the hottest city in the Central time zone? Because we’re the only city in the Central time zone that’s born to celebrate and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

In addition to Trombone Shorty, this year’s edition of MoonPie Over Mobile will feature fireworks shows in two different locations, the world’s largest edible MoonPie and a second line, just like in previous years, co-chairwoman Judy Gulledge said.

Richardson told reporters organizers are excited for this year’s festivities, especially the musical performance.

“He will electrify this entire city,” Richardson said of Trombone Shorty. “We don’t know if the stage is big enough for his band. He has a huge band.”

Council President C.J. Small implored organizers to announce a headliner before November, so that the city and its partners could better market the event to the public.

“We don’t tell our story enough,” Small said. “If we start advertising earlier, we’ll be a blazing place in the Central time zone, if not everywhere in the country.”

Small noted that downtown hotels fill for the annual event, but hotels in Tillman’s Corner and the I-65 beltline could benefit from a longer marketing period.

Richardson told reporters he didn’t disagree with Small, but said the timing of the city’s budget negotiations make it tough to plan much earlier than they already do.

“The issue is the city approves its budget in October,” Richardson said. “We don’t get any money approved until October, and we don’t want to pledge something and not be able to lock it down.”

The city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration gets $268,000 from the city, Richardson said, as well as funding from the county.

“We heard him loud and clear,” Richardson said of Small. “We’re going to address the issue, although I don’t know how yet.”