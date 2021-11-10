South Alabama Head Coach Kane Wommack

Photo | Mike Kittrell

The Troy football team is getting used to having “the belt” in its possession. In last Saturday’s “Battle for the Belt,” the annual rivalry game between the Trojans and South Alabama, Troy scored 31 unanswered points in the first half and made that total stand up in a 31-24 Sun Belt Conference victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

It marked the fourth consecutive year the Trojans have defeated the Jaguars, allowing them to keep the belt — a pro-wrestling-style championship belt the winner of the game earns possession of until the next game between the two teams — in Troy for a fourth consecutive year. Troy leads the overall series 7-3.

Not only did the Jags lose the game but starting quarterback Jake Bentley suffered a knee injury on the first offensive drive of the game and was sidelined for the remainder of the night. He will also miss this week’s game at Appalachian State and, depending on the results of an MRI, may be sidelined even longer.

Desmond Trotter replaced Bentley, scoring a touchdown on his second play in the game, though he was a bit shaky for a while after that before settling down and directing the Jags on three other scoring drives. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome Troy’s big lead.

“Obviously, there was tremendous fight from our guys,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said. “This is a team [Troy] a year ago that got up on us and had a commanding lead at halftime. This year, we fought back and I think that’s praise for our players, but you can’t turn the ball over in the first half like we did, including one for a touchdown. You can’t give up some of the silly runs that we did.

“We only gave up 107 yards rushing the entire game, but 98 of it came in the first half. They only had nine yards rushing in the second half. We talk about this all the time, but building consistency in this program is the number one thing we have to do. That means consistency through every single quarter, every single play and every single drive. You’re never going to play perfect football, but you have to play more consistent than we did tonight.”

Trotter’s 4-yard run in the right corner of the end zone, stretching out his arms to get the ball just inside the pylon, gave South Alabama a 7-0 lead. But Troy stormed back, getting a 22-yard field goal and then four straight touchdowns to lead 31-7. The final touchdown was a 32-yard pick-six interception return on an ill-advised pass by Trotter under duress.

Before the half ended, the Jags got an 11-yard scoring pass from Trotter to running back Terrion Avery that cut Troy’s lead to 31-14 with nine seconds left in the half. The duo hooked up again on a 3-yard scoring pass in the third quarter to make it 31-21 and Diego Guajardo made a 34-yard field goal to cut it to 31-24 midway through the fourth period.

The Jags had grabbed the momentum but lost it in an instant. Guajardo’s kickoff was misplayed by the Trojans’ return team, leading to the drive starting at Troy’s 9-yard line. But on the first play from scrimmage, backup quarterback Taylor Powell threw a perfect strike to Luke Whittlemere for 34 yards, flipping the field position. The Trojans punted four plays later but on a fourth down-and-3 play, Trotter overthrew an open Caullin Lacy with 1:29 to play. Troy took over on downs and ran out the remaining time in the game.

South Alabama outgained the Trojans 335-308 in total yards. Trotter was 20 of 32 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns but he also threw the pick six. Avery had 23 carries for 75 yards and tight end Lincoln Sefcik had nine receptions for 55 yards while Jalen Tolbert had four catches for 65 yards. Punter Jack Brooks had a good game, punting three times for a 53-yard average on kicks of 52, 53 and 54 yards, two of those downed inside the 20. On defense, A.J. DeShazor and Quentin Wilfawn had nine total tackles each, while Tre Young had an interception and seven total tackles.

The loss dropped South Alabama’s overall record to 5-4 and its Sun Belt record to 2-5. Troy improved to 5-4 and 3-2. Both teams need one more victory to become eligible for a bowl invitation. South Alabama plays at Appalachian State and Tennessee before returning home to face Coastal Carolina in its final three games. Troy is at home against Louisiana and App State and then travels to Georgia State.

The Jags’ Saturday game at App State is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. CST.

Jags’ home stretch mostly on the road

Even before the season began, this was the part of the South Alabama season everyone noted would be the most difficult stretch. And here it is.

In truth, it began with last week’s game at Troy, the first of three consecutive road games, and it will include four games total, with only one home game — against the defending Sun Belt Conference champion and a Top 25-ranked team.

The Jaguars lost at Troy 31-24 last Saturday, leaving their record at 5-4 overall and 2-5 in Sun Belt Conference play. Now comes a trip this Saturday to Appalachian State (7-2, 4-1), which is not a Top 25 team but is receiving votes in the poll, followed by a visit to SEC East Division member Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 in SEC) on Nov. 20. The game against the Vols will be followed by the final regular-season and home game of the year for the Jags against No. 22-ranked Coastal Carolina on Friday, Nov. 26 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The gauntlet of games comes with the Jags needing one more victory to become bowl eligible, but during this three-game series, South Alabama will be the underdog in every game.

It all starts with Saturday’s game at Appalachian State, where the weather is expected to be quite chilly — reports suggest a high of 43 degrees and a low of 25 and winds of up to 13 miles per hour.

And then there’s the Mountaineers, who are formidable in their own right.

“Consistency,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said of what he sees when he watches game film of App State. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for [head coach] Shawn Clark, a guy with an O-line background who played there and coached there as an assistant; he understands what App State football is, and I think he is very dedicated to their consistency.

“You look and almost everybody who contributes to their offense in a skill position is a senior. They have a graduate transfer at quarterback [Chase Brice] who is operating at a high level as well right now. They are just consistent. If you look at their program compared to ours, from a talent perspective I’m not sure there’s much of a matchup issue there. The issue is the consistency — their players who are on the field in critical moments know what to do and are executing it at a high level. That’s the benefit of being a program that’s done the same thing year after year, coach after coach, because their defense and offense really schematically haven’t changed even when they’ve changed coaching staffs and coordinators. That’s what we’ve got to be able to grow to. We’re in year one of our offensive and defensive system and yet at the same time we’re going to have to go execute at a pretty high level and narrow our margin of execution against a team like that.”

South Alabama defensive coordinator Corey Batoon has the same respect for the Mountaineers as Wommack.

“They are a very veteran group,” he said. “You look at their roster and it’s laden with fifth- and sixth-year seniors. They have a transfer quarterback who’s played a lot of good football for them this year. It’s a veteran group. They are very consistent. I believe their execution rate is very high, and they’ve been in the system for a while, which shows.”

Batoon said defending against what quarterback Brice brings to the table will present challenges for the Jags’ defense.

“He hasn’t made a ton of mistakes this season,” he said. “I think UL [Louisiana] is the one game where he made some mistakes when they pressed a little bit. UL did a good job of taking away the run game early and was able to put them in some long situations. They were behind a bunch in the game early, which took them out of their comfort zone of being balanced.

“They operate from a balanced mindset in regard to the run and the pass. They are as balanced of a team as we have faced in terms of their physicality. The explosion plays they are able to create in the passing game come off their ability to run the ball. Their quarterback does a great job of managing the game and takes it as it unfolds to him. I thought he played really well last week against Arkansas State and really hurt [ASU] in the vertical passing game. All of those things though come off their dominant offensive line and their running backs, which are really good players.”