Former McGill-Toolen standout Carlton Martial, heading into his final season at Troy University, has been named to the Dick Butkus Award preseason watch list, it was announced on Monday.

ButPoised to become the leading tackler in FBS history, Martial earned his first of what is expected to be many preseason watch list honors with his inclusion on the Butkus Award watch list. He is the lone Sun Belt Conference linebacker to appear on the list. The watch list is comprised of just 51 players, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey number associated with the award’s namesake. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Martial, a senior from Mobile, enters the 2022 season needing just 104 tackles to break the record of Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle of 545 career tackles. Martial enters the season with 442 tackles and has averaged 122 tackles each of the past three seasons. Coming off a season in which he was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy (top player who began his career as a walk-on), Martial is one of just two players at the FBS level since 2000 to record more than 425 tackles, 45 tackles for loss and five interceptions in their career – he has 442 tackles, 47 tackles for loss and five interceptions.

Martial is the nation’s leading tackler since the start of the 2018 season, 66 more than the next closest player. In addition to the FBS tackle record, Martial is also within distance of the Troy tackles for loss (19), Sun Belt tackles (18), FBS assisted tackles (49) and Troy tackles (128) records for his career.