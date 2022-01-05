Former McGill-Toolen standout Carlton Martial, a mainstay on Troy University’s defense since his arrival for the 2018 season, announced on Twitter that he is returning for a fifth season with the Trojans next year.

Martial, 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, is taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility provided during the COVID-19 season of 2020 that makes him eligible for a fifth year of play at the school. The extra year offers him the opportunity to become a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection at linebacker for a fourth consecutive season. He has earned first-team status each of his past three seasons.

“I would like to thank everyone for all their support you have given me since I’ve been here at Troy,” Martial wrote on his Twitter post announcing he would return for the 2022 season. “I want to thank my family for supporting me and helping me make this decision. My time here at Troy has been nothing less than spectacular, and the fans here are the best in college football. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for believing in me and always being there fort me. With that being said, I will be returning to Troy University for my final season. I’m excited about the upcoming season and look forward to what we can accomplish. Go Trojans.”

After a career at McGill-Toolen in which Martial recorded 120 total tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and six sacks as a senior and 196 total takes, 15 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks as a junior for the Yellow Jackets, he did not receive many college scholarship offers. Instead, he was a walk-on at Troy, but earned a scholarship before he played his first game with the Trojans. He has been Troy’s leading tackler each of the past three seasons (2019-21) and has picked up many honors along the way.

As a freshman at Troy he was named a Freshman All-America selection by the Football Writers Association of America, The Athletic and USA Today. He was a second-team All-America pick by Pro Football Focus in 2019 and an honorable mention choice this past season. In 2020 Martial was a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist and was one of three finalists this past season. The award is presented to the top walk-on or former walk-on player in the country.

For his career, Martial has 442 total tackles, 200 solo stops, 47 tackles for a los, 10 sacks, 12 pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. This past season he ranked No. 6 in the country in total tackles (127) and average tackles per game (10.5).